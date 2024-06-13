Why partner with us
Donor partnerships enable us to tackle global challenges together and make a lasting difference in developing countries. Partnerships help bridge financing gaps and ensure that projects with insufficient investment receive additional support. Together we can unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places most in need of assistance.
Who we work with – and how
Contributions from donors are placed in EIB-managed trust funds. Find out who our donors are and what they finance.
Donor partnerships at a glance
€2.8 bn
TOTAL FUNDS RAISED
€1.53 bn
TOTAL FINANCING APPROVED
474
OPERATIONS
€52.36 bn
TOTAL INVESTMENTS SUPPORTED, out of which €11.88 bn of EIB lending
Further reading
EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024
Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.
Trust funds in action
Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.
European Investment Bank Donors in Action 2019
Sustained partnerships between international Donors and the EIB are improving people’s lives, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the international development objectives of the European Union.
