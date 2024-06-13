Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Why partner with us

Donor partnerships enable us to tackle global challenges together and make a lasting difference in developing countries. Partnerships help bridge financing gaps and ensure that projects with insufficient investment receive additional support. Together we can unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places most in need of assistance.

Who we work with – and how

Contributions from donors are placed in EIB-managed trust funds. Find out who our donors are and what they finance.

Our donors

 

Our trust funds

Donor partnerships at a glance

€2.8 bn

TOTAL FUNDS RAISED

€1.53 bn

TOTAL FINANCING APPROVED

474

OPERATIONS

€52.36 bn

TOTAL INVESTMENTS SUPPORTED, out of which €11.88 bn of EIB lending

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses a variety of financial instruments to support donor-financed operations. Investment grants, technical assistance, interest rate subsidies and impact financing are just some of the tools at our disposal. These instruments enhance project development and help mobilise financing from partner financial institutions and the private sector.

13 June 2024

EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024

Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.

12 September 2024

Trust funds in action

Resources for development finance are limited. Find out how EIB Global works with 12 trust funds to increase amounts available, support a wide variety of projects and make a positive impact.

14 November 2018

European Investment Bank Donors in Action 2019

Sustained partnerships between international Donors and the EIB are improving people’s lives, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the international development objectives of the European Union.

    12 June 2025

    ‘I thought we’d arrived at a town rather than a hospital’

    Discover how UZ Leuven hospital in Belgium combines clinical care, research, and teaching to pioneer better healthcare, with support from the European Investment Bank.

  • 5 June 2025

    Bologna: A pioneer in inclusive urban planning

    Discover how Bologna is reshaping urban planning with gender-sensitive design, inclusive infrastructure, and sustainable development goals

  • 29 May 2025

    Silicon Cyprus

    33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home

  • 22 May 2025

    Hydrogen’s pressure fix

    The Netherland’s Resato Hydrogen Technology improves safety and reliability of hydrogen for long-haul transport

  • 2 May 2025

    Say cheese, but without the cow

    A German food biotech company uses fermentation to develop an innovative, sustainable alternative to dairy and plant-based cheese

  • 24 April 2025

    The world’s first artificial energy island

    Belgium will boost wind power energy by building the world’s first offshore energy island, enhancing grid links and supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.

  • 8 April 2025

    From pollution to solution

    Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.

  • 24 March 2025

    Affordable in Paris

    A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.

  • 8 March 2025

    Closing the gender gap: why financing equality pays off

    Europe needs to tap all its talent to ensure women compete on a level playing field.

  • 7 March 2025

    Security in every sector

    Europe can counter geopolitical threats by sticking to its values – even as it invests in sectors unconnected to defence, experts at the EIB Forum said

