Salary and benefits

Our people are our greatest asset. At the European Investment Bank Group, we offer an enriching professional experience, with opportunities to grow, develop, and follow your aspirations at every stage of your career.
You can take advantage of a competitive remuneration package along with unique financial and non-financial benefits for you and your family members/dependents. Salaries, allowances and other financial rewards are covered by the common European Union (EU) tax system applicable to officials of the Union and are exempt from national income tax.
We offer:
Base salary
Our annual base salaries are determined according to the level of responsibility of the job. We conduct regular remuneration surveys to monitor the external competitiveness of our pay conditions.
The corresponding salary bands for 2026 are available below in gross terms (minimum and maximum for each band), for fixed-term and indefinite contracts
|Grade level
|Minimum (EUR)
|Maximum (EUR)
|9
|255 530.00
|313 605.00
|8
|207 050.00
|282 800.00
|7
|161 061.28
|257 698.06
|6
|110 290.21
|176 464.33
|5
|79 452.39
|127 123.84
|4
|63 114.47
|100 983.15
|3
|56 125.17
|89 800.28
|2
|50 831.65
|81 330.64
|1
|45 339.96
|72 543.94
You are liable to pay income tax to the EU on your EIB Group salary and pensions. The Protocol of Privileges and Immunities of the EU applies to our staff.
If you are hired in an office outside Luxembourg, your remuneration may be adapted to the costs of living of the respective country.
Check out more information regarding the remuneration of members of the Governing Bodies.
Performance-related awards
Staff may receive an annual performance award, based partly on the Bank’s performance and partly on individual performance. This award can reach up to 35% of your annual base salary.
Other financial and non-financial benefits
We offer a large range of benefits to all our staff members, based on eligibility.
Upon your arrival
- Housing search
- Removal and travel expenses
- Installation allowance
- VAT exemption
- Expatriation allowance
Your compensation
- Base salary
- Performance awards
- Paid overtime (only for grades 1 to 3)
Your health and other insurance
- Health insurance
- Preventive medicine
- Accident insurance
- Business travel insurance
- International emergency assistance
For your family
- Family allowance
- Child assistance allowance
- Free European school
- Daycare
Your pension
- Pension scheme
- Optional supplementary pension scheme
Your career development
- Internal mobility
- Training programmes
- Professional development opportunities
Your work/life balance
- Annual leave
- Telework
- Flexible work schedule
- Part-time arrangements
- Maternity/parental/adoption leave
- Special leave
Upon your departure
- Termination allowance
- Resettlement allowance
- Removal and travel expenses
Professional development and wellbeing
At the EIB Group, you have the opportunity to build an impactful long-term career combined with flexible working arrangements to fit your personal needs and preferences.
Your professional development
At the EIB Group, you will be able to benefit from our talent development and upskilling offer, to build competency in your role and for your career path. You may also take advantage of learning opportunities delivered in person and online.
We provide career guidance and support to staff members seeking new job opportunities, exploring career development paths, or navigating processes related to their professional growth within the EIB Group.
We offer internal job opportunities for temporary or permanent job changes and promote colleagues based on business needs and merit.
The EIB Group offers its staff members with the opportunity to be temporarily appointed to secondment positions in partner organisations. These secondments, typically lasting from one to three years, aim to expand your knowledge, networks, and skills while contributing to strategic projects.
EIB Group staff based in Luxembourg have the opportunity to be temporarily assigned to an office, either within or outside the European Union. These assignments involve building relationships with key stakeholders and local partners to promote the Bank's initiatives.
Flexible working
We believe that flexible working arrangements are great for balancing your personal life with your professional life which in turn supports your wellbeing.
While the EIB Group premises remain the main place of work, at the Bank we have a hybrid working model that allows you to combine remote with onsite working.
You may also opt for part-time work and the Bank grants special leaves to fit various life situations.
Your wellbeing
At the EIB Group, we are dedicated to supporting our staff’s wellbeing with comprehensive health coverage and a variety of resources to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. We believe in the importance of social connections, sports, and cultural activities to foster a positive and fulfilling work environment.
Throughout the year, we hold seasonal events—such as our end-of-year and summer gatherings and the EIB Olympics—that offer opportunities to connect and celebrate together as a community.
Our leisure and sports committee, Cercle, organises more than 50 activities for staff, including tennis, badminton, golf, yoga, Pilates, hiking, cooking, and improv theatre.
We also provide wellbeing and inclusion workshops for all staff, promoting a workplace where everyone feels valued and encouraged to thrive.
Support services