Equity co-investment

We make direct co-investments into some of Europe’s best startups and scaleups, to help them realise their full potential and magnify our impact on core EU priorities like climate and deeptech. We always do so in partnership with top ranked funds and investment partners backed by the EIF.

The EIB Group, through the European Investment Fund, is a longstanding investor in venture capital, and private equity and infrastructure funds across Europe. Such companies may be at various stages of development, ranging from early stages to expansion and internationalisation.

Today, our co-investment activity is structured as follows:

Infrastructure and climate-focused fund co-investments

The EIB co-invests in select opportunities alongside fund managers backed by the EIF under its Climate and Infrastructure Fund window.

Examples of EIB projects: EIB co-investment programme and energy efficiency co-investment programme

Corporate venture co-investments

The EIB partners with corporate venture and specialised investment teams to co-invest across all sectors in which the EIB operates, including but not limited to life sciences, cleantech, deep tech, industrial technologies.

Cleantech Co-Investment Facility

The Cleantech Co-Investment Facility is a €200 million pool of capital targeting equity co-investments into European SMEs and Mid-Caps innovating in cleantech to promote climate action and environmental sustainability. Find more information and apply here.

National Promotional Institutions (NPIs) co-investments

The EIB and European NPIs and/or banks operate dedicated co-investment financing programmes to support the growth of national small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. These programmes are available in specific EU Member States.