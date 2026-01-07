In focus
The evaluation function conducts independent evaluations of the EIB Group’s activities. It helps the EIB Group be accountable to its stakeholders and draw lessons on how to continuously improve its work, thereby contributing to a culture of learning and evidence-based decision-making.
Explore our recent evaluations
-
EIB Group’s contribution to the European Union’s 2021 - 2027 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)
Strategic evidence to guide EU-supported investments: evaluating the EIB Group’s role under the 2021–2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.
-
The EIB's use of framework loans in addressing disasters and emergencies
A comprehensive evaluation of the use, effectiveness and added value of the EIB’s framework loan product in addressing disasters and emergencies between 2008 and 2024.
-
Evaluation of the EIB Group Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment
This evaluation report provides an in-depth analysis of the EIB Group’s Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and offers
-
Evaluation of EIB support for
agriculture and bioeconomy outside the EU (from 2014 to 2023)
This report evaluates EIB support for agriculture and bioeconomy outside the EU and assesses the performance and impact of EIB initiatives.
-
Evaluation of EIB Group debt support for small businesses and mid-caps
This is how the EIB Group strategic financial support can empower small and mid-sized businesses, drive innovation, and contribute to a sustainable and resilient economy.
-
Evaluation of the EIB-AECID partnership in support of SMEs in the Southern Mediterranean region (2011-2023)
A powerful partnership: The impact of risk capital investments on private sector development and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Southern Mediterranean.
-
-
Evaluation of EIB advisory activities in the European Union
The EIB offers a vast range of advisory services in the EU. This independent evaluation assesses if the EIB’s organisation, processes and monitoring are suited for delivering quality advice in the EU.
-
Evaluation of the FEMIP Trust Fund – From 2004 to 2022
An independent evaluation of the Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership Trust Fund (FTF) (2004-2022).
-
Evaluation of EIB Project Advisory Support in Bulgaria and Romania
An independent evaluation of EIB’s Project Advisory Support in Bulgaria and Romania in the period 2015 to 2022.
-
Evaluation of EIB support for the water sector outside the European Union (From 2010 to 2021)
This independent evaluation finds that EIB water projects outside the EU led to the expected results, strongly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability but that development outcomes were not optimised.
-
Evaluation of EIB Group equity and quasi-equity support for SMEs and mid-caps
A comprehensive evaluation of the EIB Group’s equity and quasi-equity support to fast-growing, innovative small and medium-sized firms.
-
Rapid assessment of the EIB Group’s operational response to the COVID-19 crisis
Rapid assessment of the EIB Group’s operational response to the COVID-19 crisis: did the EIB Group support the clients that needed help, at the right time and in the right form?
-
Evaluation of the EIB’s Special Activities
The evaluation considers the rationale for the EIB to carry on higher risk activities – Special Activities – by assessing their implications in terms of additionality, cost coverage, profitability and capital intensity.
-
Evaluation of the EIB Support to Urban Public Transport in the European Union (2007-2019) - Thematic report
An independent evaluation of the EIB support to urban public transport (trams, metros, buses) in the EU in the period 2007 to 2019.
-
Evaluation of EIB support for Climate Change Adaptation (2015-2020)
This evaluation of EIB support for climate change adaptation (period 2015 to 2020) assessed key challenges and opportunities to increase support for adaptation; thus providing timely insights to inform the development of the EIB Adaptation Plan.
-
Evaluation of the European Fund for Strategic Investments 2021
This third independent evaluation points out that EFSI has matured over time into a mechanism generally acknowledged as effective and valuable, catalysing private investment in line with EU policy objectives.
-
Evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (2010-2019)
An evaluation of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), ten years after its establishment.
-
Evaluation of EIB cohesion financing (2007 to 2018) - Thematic report
A comprehensive evaluation of EIB financing in support of cohesion – the reduction of regional disparities in the EU.
-
Evaluation of the EIB’s Climate Awareness Bonds
The EIB has played a key role in developing the green bond market. EIB’s independent evaluation function evaluated the Bank’s CAB programme and generated insights to inform the future CAB strategy.
-
Evaluation of the EIB Group Risk Enhancement Mandate
The EIB Group Risk Enhancement Mandate (EREM) came in response to the June 2013 European Council, which called for urgent mobilisation of EU resources to support SMEs and boost financing of the economy. A recent evaluation examines how EREM worked overall as a Mandate, what it achieved and whether the design choices made under the Mandate were appropriate given its objectives.
-
Evaluation of the EIB’s mandate activity
Over the last 15 years, the EIB has increasingly pooled resources with the European Commission and other third parties to increase our lending impact. These lending mandates now represent more than one-third of the Bank’s activity.
-
Ex-post evaluation of the EIB’s Energy Lending Criteria, 2013-2017
The evaluation will help EIB review its Energy Lending Criteria to reflect market and policy developments.
-
-
Evaluation conference 2023
Picking up the pace: Evaluation in a rapidly changing world
Mind the gap
Our evaluator explains how the important decision-making tool, a systematic review, works and what an evidence gap map can tell you about how to proceed with your project
Adapting to climate change
The EU bank boosts investments that help counter the impact of global warming, building on the recommendations of the independent evaluation of its support for climate adaptation
Investment firepower
A report by the EIB Group’s Evaluation division finds that the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) helped plug investment gaps in Europe created by the financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
About us
Utility
We aim to ensure our evaluations are relevant, timely, and accessible to support organisational learning, decision-making and accountability.
Credibility
Our evaluations are conducted according to internationally recognized good practices and quality standards, as reflected in the EIB Group Evaluation Policy.
Independence
Our institutional set up ensures our organisational and behavioural independence, freedom from outside interference, and avoidance of conflict of interest.
Cooperation
We interact continuously with stakeholders within and outside the Bank to ensure the information we collect is comprehensive and valid, that our findings are understood, and that our conclusions and recommendations are relevant, useful and timely.
Have a question?
Contact the independent evaluation team at evaluation@eib.org