Regional development and cohesion

Stronger regions, stronger Europe
Watch how the EIB Group supports cohesion across Europe by investing in regions that need it most.
Our financing helps reduce inequalities, strengthen social investment and unlock local potential, ensuring cohesion goes hand in hand with climate action and competitiveness.
Highlighted EIB Group financed and advisory projects in cohesion regions
Learn more about stories on the ground. Hover over the map to read about our impact in your country.
What we offer
Comprising the EIB and the SME-focused European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB Group promotes a balanced regional development across the EU by offering loans, guarantees, equity, and other financial instruments —including advisory services— to both the public and private sectors. These instruments complement and leverage EU grants to support investments in cohesion regions, in line with the EU Cohesion Policy objectives.
In this context, EIB Group cohesion activities support
For small businesses, mid-caps and large companies
About one-third of EIB cohesion lending supports small businesses and mid-caps through intermediated loans. The Bank also offers loans directly to large corporates in a range of sectors. Find out the benefits of EIB loans.
The EIF supports SMEs through private and public financial intermediaries. By offering banks and other debt financial institutions guarantees and securitisation, the EIF enables its intermediaries to take on a greater risk and to provide better financing conditions. The EIF also enables equity financing for European companies throughout their life cycle through investment in venture capital/private equity funds and consequently supporting ecosystems and crowding in private capital. These efforts increase the supply of finance for small firms and infrastructure projects in cohesion regions, helping each region realise its full potential through economic growth. Read more about EIF financing.
For national, regional and local governments
Local governments face major challenges such as climate change, affordable housing and quality education. The EIB Municipalities Survey explores how they are responding and the obstacles they encounter.
The EIB offers a wide range of financing instruments for the public sector, from investment loans for large-scale projects to framework loans for smaller multi-sector initiatives. EU Member States and regions can delegate to the EIB Group the implementation of financial instruments (e.g. loans, guarantees and equity). These instruments help ensure efficient use of public resources, attract private investment, and maximise the impact of public policies. Find out the benefits of EIB loans.
For more than 15 years, the EIB has provided fund design, management, co-financing, and advisory services, focusing on cohesion regions and key sectors: energy efficiency, renewables, research and innovation, urban development, agriculture, mobility and ICT, human capital and skills development. Currently, the EIB manages nearly €11 billion under EU shared management funds, resulting in over 8,500 financed projects in Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Lithuania, and Romania. More about EU shared management funds and financial instruments.
The EIF helps each region achieve its full economic growth potential by supporting Europe’s SMEs through its financial intermediaries. By offering them guarantees, securitisation and equity investments, the EIF takes risks to encourage lending, crowd in investments into private assets and help new market players get off the ground, increasing the supply of finance for SMEs and infrastructure projects in cohesion regions. Read more about the EIF’s financing.
Our financial, sector and thematic experts assess every project that the EIB finances. We make our expertise available to national, regional and local governments, including managing authorities of EU funds, project promoters (both public and private), and financial intermediaries in cohesion regions to improve the technical and financial quality of their projects.
Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS)
InvestEU Advisory Hub
European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC)
fi-compass
Innovation Fund - Project Development Assistance (PDA)
Project Advisory Support Service Agreement (PASSA)
Recovery and Resilience Facility and financial instruments (RFF)
Technical Assistance for Regions Undergoing a Green Energy Transition (TARGET)
EU Member States can draw on the EIB’s fund management expertise to implement financial instruments, combining them with other sources of financing. They may also allocate part of their shared management funds to the InvestEU Fund by creating a “Member State compartment.” This enables them to benefit from the EU guarantee’s high credit rating, making it possible to finance higher-risk projects. Read more about shared management funds and financial instruments.
Our partnerships
We are a key partner of the European Commission (EC) in supporting investments that strengthen cohesion across the EU through joint initiatives that help national and regional authorities prepare and deliver high-quality projects eligible for EU funding. The Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) is one such joint EIB-EC initiatives to support cities, regions, and territories most affected by decarbonisation—helping them diversify their economies and ensure a just transition.
We also cooperate with the European Parliament and the European Committee of the Regions to promote cohesion, competitiveness, and resilience in both urban and rural areas. In line with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap, the JTM finances projects in regions that are still dependent on fossil fuels and where the shift to a net-zero emissions economy would cause job losses and economic decline.
Together with EU Member States, managing authorities, National Promotional Banks and other financial institutions, we support the delivery of programmes aligned with EU objectives for cohesion, prosperity and sustainable development.
Read more
EIB’s support for the EU’s Territorial Agenda 2030
All about cohesion
Read about all EIB cohesion news, publications, stories and more.
-
Sweden: Hemsö secures €200 million EIB loan for energy-efficient social infrastructure
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €200 million long-term loan with Hemsö Fastigheter, Sweden’s leading developer and owner of properties for public use, to support the construction and renovation of energy-efficient social infrastructure across Sweden, Finland and Germany.
-
Powering Europe: EIB Group invests a record €100 billion to support shared prosperity, security and European values
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is deploying its full firepower to support European competitiveness, security and strategic autonomy, with a record €100 billion in annual financing. The results from the EIB Group’s activity in 2025 show historic highs in new investment for the green and digital transitions, for European security and defence, for shared priorities including housing, and for reinforcing win-win partnerships and alliances in Ukraine, accession countries and across the globe.
-
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
-
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
-
Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna
Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.
-
Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy
Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.
-
EIB invested nearly €1.38 billion in 2025 to develop Poland’s road network
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted Poland’s national development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) a new long-term loan of €500 million to build sections totalling around 93 km of the S17 expressway in the Lublin region in south-eastern part of the country. This year’s investment by the EIB to expand and modernise Poland’s road network has thus reached nearly €1.38 billion, helping to boost economic activity and regional development while supporting civilian and military mobility in the country, and across Europe.
-
Romanian regions to get financing support as CEC Bank secures €25 million loan from EIB
Regions across Romania will receive a financing boost as a result of a €25 million loan that CEC Bank is receiving from the European Investment Bank (EIB). CEC Bank will channel the EIB credit into public-sector projects that promote sustainable economic development, particularly in Romanian regions where the shift to a greener industry is the most complicated socioeconomically.
-
EIB Investment Survey 2025: German firms stay on course with investment, AI and green transition in a challenging environment
Nearly nine in ten German firms continue to invest despite geopolitical uncertainty, high energy prices and skills shortages, underlining the strength of the EU single market and Germany’s role as a global industrial and innovation hub. The latest EIB Investment Survey 2025 for Germany shows that companies are using this investment to drive the green and digital transitions, while at the same time adjusting to cost pressures and a weaker macroeconomic outlook.
Contact us
Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
Want to stay informed? Join our cohesion newsletter
Receive updates of the EIB Group’s cohesion activities in Europe.