Governance and structure

Governance concerns the decision-making structure, processes and associated controls of the European Investment Bank (EIB). As the EIB is both an EU body and a bank, it is governed by both public and corporate governance principles.
The overall governance and operational structure of the EIB is composed of:
The shareholders of the EIB are the 27 Member States of the European Union.
The EIB’s statutory bodies are responsible for the strategic decisions and management of the Bank.
Controls guarantee the integrity and soundness of the Bank’s operations.
Working in multidisciplinary teams, the Directorates and Departments prepare and implement the decisions of the Bank's management.
Featured publications
Statute and other treaty provisions
This publication contains the Statute of the European Investment Bank (EIB) as well as various provisions relating to the EIB taken from the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) and from Protocols 6, 7 and 28 annexed to these Treaties.
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
EIB Group Corporate Governance Report for 2024
The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2024, which comprises data on the Bank’s governance and shareholding structure as of 31 December 2024.