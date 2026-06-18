We have been active in the region since 2009 signing agreements and operations totalling about €750 million. Our engagement continues to grow steadily, further reinforced by opening in 2026 the EIB Regional Representation for Central Asia, located in Tashkent.

At the inaugural EU–Central Asia Summit in April 2025, EIB Global, the EIB Group’s development arm, committed €365 million in new financing to mobilise up to €1 billion for sustainable transport, water management and climate resilience projects. Since, the total pipeline for Central Asia has grown to close to €3 billion.

We support the Global Gateway priorities from the European Union, and a sustainable and inclusive growth, while promoting transparency and regional cooperation. We focus on projects with strong regional impact, applying high environmental, social, and procurement standards to deliver tangible “win-win” benefits for both the European Union and Central Asian countries.

Our work contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is aligned with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. The EIB Global strategic orientation is our compass for investments outside the EU, directing us to build partnerships that strengthen Europe's global position. It ensures maximum impact by focusing on priority areas, from clean energy to women’s economic empowerment.

Our main areas of support include: