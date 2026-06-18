Overview
We have been active in the region since 2009 signing agreements and operations totalling about €750 million. Our engagement continues to grow steadily, further reinforced by opening in 2026 the EIB Regional Representation for Central Asia, located in Tashkent.
At the inaugural EU–Central Asia Summit in April 2025, EIB Global, the EIB Group’s development arm, committed €365 million in new financing to mobilise up to €1 billion for sustainable transport, water management and climate resilience projects. Since, the total pipeline for Central Asia has grown to close to €3 billion.
We support the Global Gateway priorities from the European Union, and a sustainable and inclusive growth, while promoting transparency and regional cooperation. We focus on projects with strong regional impact, applying high environmental, social, and procurement standards to deliver tangible “win-win” benefits for both the European Union and Central Asian countries.
Our work contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is aligned with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. The EIB Global strategic orientation is our compass for investments outside the EU, directing us to build partnerships that strengthen Europe's global position. It ensures maximum impact by focusing on priority areas, from clean energy to women’s economic empowerment.
Our main areas of support include:
- climate action and renewable energy – expanding clean energy and strengthening climate resilience;
- water management and environmental sustainability – addressing water stress and environmental degradation;
- sustainable transport and connectivity – improving regional and international transport corridors;
- digital connectivity – extending access to digital services, including in remote areas;
- critical raw materials – developing local industries to provide the European Union with critical minerals required for the green transition as well as the security and defence industry.
- healthcare value chains with the Human Development Accelerator (HDX) – developing research and development for key health products, manufacturing facilities for medicinal products and devices, as well as the provision and distribution of vaccines and nutritional supplements, in partnership with the European Commission and the Gates Foundation.
Our stories in the region
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Read how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
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EIB opens regional representation in Tashkent, steps up engagement in Central Asia
The European Investment Bank opened today its Regional Representation for Central Asia in Tashkent, bringing its teams closer to partners and projects throughout the region.
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EIB strengthens engagement in Central Asia with new Tashkent office and fresh commitments to sustainable infrastructure
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a new phase of engagement in Central Asia, confirming the opening of a regional office in Tashkent in early 2026 and signing several Letters of Intent to advance sustainable transport and environmental resilience across the region. The mission brought together Commissioner Jozef Síkela, Commissioner Marta Kos, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, as well as high-level delegations from all five Central Asian countries, Turkyë and the South Caucasus.
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Global Gateway Forum: EU expands investments in hydropower to drive Central Asia’s energy transformation
In a significant boost to energy and water security in Central Asia, the European Union together with partners announced new investments in hydropower infrastructure in Central Asia. Particularly, the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant megaproject in Kyrgyzstan marked noticeable progress, with a total of €900 million in Memoranda of Understanding signed between the EU, European Investment Bank (EIB), and Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and an unveiled feasibility study co-funded by the EU and implemented by the World Bank. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also signed Memoranda of Understanding with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and is considering an overall financing package of €1.3 billion in support of the project.
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Kazakhstan to get EIB Global support for energy-efficient homes
The European Investment Bank’s development arm (EIB Global) and state-owned Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC are teaming up to increase the number of energy-efficient and sustainable homes in Kazakhstan.
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EU-Central Asia Summit: EIB Global expands strategic investments in sustainable projects
At the inaugural EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris signed four memorandums of understanding with key partners in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. With these agreements, the EIB will provide €365 million, unlocking up to €1 billion of investment in sustainable transport, water management, and climate resilience projects.
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Team Europe provides nearly €60 million for digital connectivity in rural Central Asia
EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s global arm – and the European Commission have signed a financial package worth almost €60 million with SES, a Europe-based provider of satellite-enabled content and connectivity solutions.This initiative aims to deliver satellite connectivity to remote rural areas in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
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Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure
EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s global arm – has signed a €200 million loan agreement with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK). This financing will support investments made by public and private entities in sustainable transport infrastructure – including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor – and in projects focused on diversifying renewable energy sources, as well as other climate-related initiatives.
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Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform supports BlueOrchard’s climate insurance equity fund with the backing of the government of Luxembourg
The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) will provide EUR 5 million for impact investor BlueOrchard's innovative USD 100 million climate insurance fund, with the backing of the government of Luxembourg.
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EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia
The Water Sector Fund managed by EIB Global will provide €10 million in the Water Access Acceleration Fund (W2AF), managed by Incofin, a prominent global impact investment manager. W2AF is a “water-focused” blended finance impact fund targeting sustainable and scalable solutions that improve access to safe, affordable drinking water for underserved populations, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia. The new initiative will provide 20 billion litres of safe drinking water by 2030.
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Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output
Together with the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EIB will provide a collective $396.4 million to finance the construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic plants with a total output of 897 MWac.
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EIB to support energy transition, water management and digital transition in Central Asia
As part of European Union-led efforts to help Central Asia mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Russian aggression in Ukraine, the European Investment Bank (EIB) took part in the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska opened the conference with a keynote address.
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A drive to develop
In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
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Heads above water
In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
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EIB ready to support COVID-19 recovery, climate action and renewable energy development in Kazakhstan
Vice President of the EIB Teresa Czerwinska and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met ahead of the 18th EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council to review the EIB – Kazakhstan cooperation and investment.
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Team Europe: Solar power for Uzbekistan
The European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU climate bank, together with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and PROPARCO, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD), will invest €87.4m in construction of Total Eren`s 100 MW photovoltaic solar plant near the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.
What we offer
By combining a full suite of financial products, advisory services and policy dialogue, EIB Global helps countries across Central Asia address infrastructure gaps, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance connectivity with Europe and global markets. Discover our offer.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
Asia Pacific Investment Facility
Supporting sustainable and just growth in Asia and the Pacific.
DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)
*DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
This fund provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.
Financial Inclusion Fund
It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investments for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
This is a joint initiative with the Government of Luxembourg to mobilise and support investments in international climate finance.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.
Equity funds in Asia
We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Asia.
Our partnerships
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. Through instruments such as NDICI – Global Europe and its financial arm, EFSD+, EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.
Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
Contact us
Small businesses
For small projects (generally less than € 25m)
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us at our regional representation office in Tashkent.
Media
Contact our press officers:
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions