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        The EIB in
        Central Asia

        Overview

        We have been active in the region since 2009 signing agreements and operations totalling about €750 million. Our engagement continues to grow steadily, further reinforced by opening in 2026 the EIB Regional Representation for Central Asia, located in Tashkent.

        At the inaugural EU–Central Asia Summit in April 2025, EIB Global, the EIB Group’s development arm, committed €365 million in new financing to mobilise up to €1 billion for sustainable transport, water management and climate resilience projects. Since, the total pipeline for Central Asia has grown to close to €3 billion.

        We support the Global Gateway priorities from the European Union, and a sustainable and inclusive growth, while promoting transparency and regional cooperation. We focus on projects with strong regional impact, applying high environmental, social, and procurement standards to deliver tangible “win-win” benefits for both the European Union and Central Asian countries.

        Our work contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is aligned with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. The EIB Global strategic orientation is our compass for investments outside the EU, directing us to build partnerships that strengthen Europe's global position. It ensures maximum impact by focusing on priority areas, from clean energy to women’s economic empowerment.

        Our main areas of support include:

        • climate action and renewable energy – expanding clean energy and strengthening climate resilience;
        • water management and environmental sustainability – addressing water stress and environmental degradation;
        • sustainable transport and connectivity – improving regional and international transport corridors;
        • digital connectivity – extending access to digital services, including in remote areas;
        • critical raw materials – developing local industries to provide the European Union with critical minerals required for the green transition as well as the security and defence industry.
        • healthcare value chains with the Human Development Accelerator (HDX) – developing research and development for key health products, manufacturing facilities for medicinal products and devices, as well as the provision and distribution of vaccines and nutritional supplements, in partnership with the European Commission and the Gates Foundation.

        Our stories in the region

        We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Read how our work improves the quality of life in the region.

        •
          18 June 2026

          EIB opens regional representation in Tashkent, steps up engagement in Central Asia

          The European Investment Bank opened today its Regional Representation for Central Asia in Tashkent, bringing its teams closer to partners and projects throughout the region.

          Transport Climate Climate action Management committee Marek Mora Uzbekistan Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment Social infrastructure
        • 28 November 2025

          EIB strengthens engagement in Central Asia with new Tashkent office and fresh commitments to sustainable infrastructure

          The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a new phase of engagement in Central Asia, confirming the opening of a regional office in Tashkent in early 2026 and signing several Letters of Intent to advance sustainable transport and environmental resilience across the region. The mission brought together Commissioner Jozef Síkela, Commissioner Marta Kos, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, as well as high-level delegations from all five Central Asian countries, Turkyë and the South Caucasus.

          Infrastructure Sustainability Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment
        • 10 October 2025

          Global Gateway Forum: EU expands investments in hydropower to drive Central Asia’s energy transformation

          In a significant boost to energy and water security in Central Asia, the European Union together with partners announced new investments in hydropower infrastructure in Central Asia. Particularly, the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant megaproject in Kyrgyzstan marked noticeable progress, with a total of €900 million in Memoranda of Understanding signed between the EU, European Investment Bank (EIB), and Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and an unveiled feasibility study co-funded by the EU and implemented by the World Bank. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also signed Memoranda of Understanding with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and is considering an overall financing package of €1.3 billion in support of the project. 

          Kyrgyzstan Asia and the Pacific Global development Energy
        • 29 May 2025

          Kazakhstan to get EIB Global support for energy-efficient homes

          The European Investment Bank’s development arm (EIB Global) and state-owned Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC are teaming up to increase the number of energy-efficient and sustainable homes in Kazakhstan.

          Urban development Institutional Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Kyriacos Kakouris Management committee Kazakhstan Asia and the Pacific Global development Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
        • 4 April 2025

          EU-Central Asia Summit: EIB Global expands strategic investments in sustainable projects

          At the inaugural EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris signed four memorandums of understanding with key partners in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. With these agreements, the EIB will provide €365 million, unlocking up to €1 billion of investment in sustainable transport, water management, and climate resilience projects.

          Climate Climate action Sustainability Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment
        • 18 March 2025

          Team Europe provides nearly €60 million for digital connectivity in rural Central Asia

          EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s global arm – and the European Commission have signed a financial package worth almost €60 million with SES, a Europe-based provider of satellite-enabled content and connectivity solutions.This initiative aims to deliver satellite connectivity to remote rural areas in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

          Institutional Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Kyriacos Kakouris Management committee Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Asia and the Pacific Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
        • 13 March 2025

          Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure

          EIB Global – the European Investment Bank’s global arm – has signed a €200 million loan agreement with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK). This financing will support investments made by public and private entities in sustainable transport infrastructure – including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor – and in projects focused on diversifying renewable energy sources, as well as other climate-related initiatives.

          Kazakhstan Asia and the Pacific Global development
        • 12 July 2024

          Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform supports BlueOrchard’s climate insurance equity fund with the backing of the government of Luxembourg

          The Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) will provide EUR 5 million for impact investor BlueOrchard's innovative USD 100 million climate insurance fund, with the backing of the government of Luxembourg.

          Partnerships Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Mandates and partnerships Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Vietnam Brazil Maldives Costa Rica Paraguay Yemen Argentina Panama Ecuador Tajikistan Mongolia Pakistan Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cambodia China Korea, Republic of Macau Guatemala Nicaragua Chile Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh El Salvador Venezuela Honduras Luxembourg Mexico Indonesia Nepal Kazakhstan Singapore Bolivia Thailand Philippines Colombia Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
        • 24 April 2024

          EIB Global’s Water Sector Fund backing €10 million for water investment across Africa and Asia

          The Water Sector Fund managed by EIB Global will provide €10 million in the Water Access Acceleration Fund (W2AF), managed by Incofin, a prominent global impact investment manager. W2AF is a “water-focused” blended finance impact fund targeting sustainable and scalable solutions that improve access to safe, affordable drinking water for underserved populations, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia. The new initiative will provide 20 billion litres of safe drinking water by 2030. 

          Water SMEs Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) Management committee Mandates and partnerships Robert E. de Groot Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
        • 6 April 2023

          Uzbekistan: EIB provided loan of $83.6 million for solar programme to develop photovoltaic plants with the region’s largest total output

          Together with the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the EIB will provide a collective $396.4 million to finance the construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic plants with a total output of 897 MWac.

          Climate Renewable energy Climate action Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Uzbekistan Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Energy
        • 23 November 2022

          EIB to support energy transition, water management and digital transition in Central Asia

          As part of European Union-led efforts to help Central Asia mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Russian aggression in Ukraine, the European Investment Bank (EIB) took part in the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska opened the conference with a keynote address.

          Water Covid-19 Water, wastewater management Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Uzbekistan Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment Energy
        • 19 April 2022

          A drive to develop

          In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

          Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
        • 12 April 2022

          Heads above water

          In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

          Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
        • 11 May 2021

          EIB ready to support COVID-19 recovery, climate action and renewable energy development in Kazakhstan

          Vice President of the EIB Teresa Czerwinska and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan met ahead of the 18th EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council to review the EIB – Kazakhstan cooperation and investment.

          Institutional Covid-19 Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Kazakhstan Asia and the Pacific Global development
        • 11 May 2021

          Team Europe: Solar power for Uzbekistan

          The European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU climate bank, together with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and PROPARCO, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD), will invest €87.4m in construction of Total Eren`s 100 MW photovoltaic solar plant near the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

          Institutional Partners Climate Solar power Climate action Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Uzbekistan Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Energy

        What we offer

        By combining a full suite of financial products, advisory services  and policy dialogue, EIB Global helps countries across Central Asia address infrastructure gaps, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance connectivity with Europe and global markets. Discover our offer.

        Initiatives Trust funds Equity funds Advisory services

        We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:

        Asia Pacific Investment Facility

        Supporting sustainable and just growth in Asia and the Pacific.

        Find out more  

        DEmand Side Management, Social Infrastructures and Renewable Energy Expansion (DESIREE)

        *DESIREE fosters sustainable and inclusive growth while developing business models to provide climate-friendly and energy efficient solutions.

        Find out more  

        We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.

        City Climate Finance Gap Fund

        This fund provides early-stage project preparation support to cities in developing countries.

        Find out more  

        Financial Inclusion Fund

        It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.

        Find out more  

        Green Hydrogen Fund

        This fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector.

        Find out more  

        International Climate Initiative Fund

        This fund aims to catalyse investments for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.

        Find out more  

        Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform

        This is a joint initiative with the Government of Luxembourg to mobilise and support investments in international climate finance.

        Find out more  

        Water Sector Fund

        This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.

        Find out more  

        We provide equity financing, primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations.

        Equity funds in Asia

        We work with investment funds focused on promoting infrastructure, climate action and environmental sustainability in Asia.

        Find out more  

        Our experts provide advisory services and technical assistance to improve access to finance and facilitate investment for:

        • public authorities
        • financial intermediaries
        • microfinance institutions
        • final beneficiaries

        We also offer expertise and technical assistance to support the design and structuring of low‑carbon infrastructure projects in cities, notably through initiatives such as FELICITY, which helps urban areas—particularly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia—develop and unlock sustainable infrastructure investments, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen climate resilience.

        Find out more about our advisory services  

        Our partnerships

        We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
        Working with the EU Working with development partners

        We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.

        European Commission

        Global Gateway

        As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.

        Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. Through instruments such as NDICI – Global Europe and its financial arm, EFSD+, EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.

        This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.

        Team Europe

        As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.

        In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

        To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

        Our initiatives with KFW and AFD include, among others, the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).

        Our projects

        We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
        Central Asia

        Projects to be financed

        Find out more  

        Financed projects

        Find out more  

        Contact us

        Small businesses

        For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

        Contact our local partners in Central Asia

        Local authority or large corporate

        Contact us at our regional representation office in Tashkent.

        Media

        Contact our press officers:

        press@eib.org
        www.eib.org/press

        General enquiries

        Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

        Contact us
        Tel.  +352 4379-22000
        Frequently asked questions

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