Transport is key to development. It fosters wealth, equality and well-being and is crucial to any nation, even more so for less-developed countries. In poorer countries, where most people don’t own a car, improving public transport is essential to economic growth and good quality of life.

Many developing countries often lack resources for efficient planning and implementation of vital transport projects. The European Investment Bank offers technical assistance programmes to support and strengthen the capacity of authorities and companies running transport projects around the world. Last year, the Bank supported the integration and decarbonisation of transport in Madagascar, Egypt, Malawi, and India.

The EU bank finances projects that promote safe and equal access to trams, trains, and buses, especially for women, the young and the elderly. Transport projects need to be designed with the needs of these groups in mind. Equal and safe access to transport improves the opportunity for everyone. The Bank is playing an important role in transforming the transport sector and making gender equity an important element of project planning.

“Today’s priority is to support projects that develop or rehabilitate infrastructure that is clean, green, inclusive, resilient and safe,” says Nicola Di Pietro, a transport specialist at the European Investment Bank. “This means ensuring that transport projects support our fight against climate change, whether it is through mitigation strategies or adaptation measures, and at the same time consider the needs of the most vulnerable users.”