Advisory services

EIB Advisory provides expert guidance to develop markets, build capacity and support high-impact projects. We help businesses and the public sector make good investment decisions, and get access to more loans or other finance.

Working with clients across the EU and beyond, we tailor solutions to each client's needs, helping them finance better projects, invest better, while advancing the strategic priorities of the EIB Group.

Our flexible model combines in-house and external expertise and partnerships with international institutions, and includes work under EU and other mandates.

This allows us to: