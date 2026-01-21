What we offer
EIB Advisory delivers a wide range of services to help clients plan, prepare and implement bankable projects.
Make projects happen
We support high-impact projects throughout their lifecycle, from origination and preparation to implementation. We also provide financial advice on investments.
Our advisory services strengthen the project quality and maturity, helping to overcome barriers and secure financing, including from the European Investment Bank. We also assist with implementation and operation, accelerating fund disbursement. Drawing on experience across countries and sectors, our teams apply lessons learnt to deliver maximum benefits for our clients.
Assess and develop new markets
We identify market gaps, designing solutions to establish financial instruments, investment platforms and blending facilities.
Build knowledge, partnerships and networks
We help clients and partner institutions build the capacity and skills they need to prepare and implement projects and investment programmes that meet European standards.
Our support covers environmental and social sustainability, compliance with State Aid rules, and the promotion of best practices. We also raise awareness of funding and financing options within and beyond the European Union.
Who we support
EIB Advisory works with a broad range of clients in the European Union and around the world:
- Public sector: Member States and partner country governments, central banks, central and local authorities, cities, managing authorities for EU shared management funds, state-owned entities
- Private sector: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, research-driven companies, innovative corporates
- Financial intermediaries: National promotional institutions, commercial banks, microfinance providers, investment funds
Assignments are tailored to each client’s needs and aligned with EU policy priorities.
Featured stories
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Bucharest Metro upgrades again
Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
Our products and services
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.