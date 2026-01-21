Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Get our product catalogue  

EIB Advisory provides expert guidance to develop markets, build capacity and support high-impact projects. We help businesses and the public sector make good investment decisions, and get access to more loans or other finance.

Working with clients across the EU and beyond, we tailor solutions to each client's needs, helping them finance better projects, invest better, while advancing the strategic priorities of the EIB Group.

Our flexible model combines in-house and external expertise and partnerships with international institutions, and includes work under EU and other mandates.

This allows us to:

  • Maximise the impact of public funds
  • Improve project quality
  • Speed up access to finance

What we offer

EIB Advisory delivers a wide range of services to help clients plan, prepare and implement bankable projects.

Project support Market development Capacity building

Make projects happen

We support high-impact projects throughout their lifecycle, from origination and preparation to implementation. We also provide financial advice on investments.

Our advisory services strengthen the project quality and maturity, helping to overcome barriers and secure financing, including from the European Investment Bank. We also assist with implementation and operation, accelerating fund disbursement. Drawing on experience across countries and sectors, our teams apply lessons learnt to deliver maximum benefits for our clients. 

Assess and develop new markets

We identify market gaps, designing solutions to establish financial instruments, investment platforms and blending facilities.

Build knowledge, partnerships and networks

We help clients and partner institutions build the capacity and skills they need to prepare and implement projects and investment programmes that meet European standards.

Our support covers environmental and social sustainability, compliance with State Aid rules, and the promotion of best practices. We also raise awareness of funding and financing options within and beyond the European Union.

  Access our online resources.

Who we support

EIB Advisory works with a broad range of clients in the European Union and around the world:

  • Public sector: Member States and partner country governments, central banks, central and local authorities, cities, managing authorities for EU shared management funds, state-owned entities
  • Private sector: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, research-driven companies, innovative corporates
  • Financial intermediaries: National promotional institutions, commercial banks, microfinance providers, investment funds

Assignments are tailored to each client’s needs and aligned with EU policy priorities.

Get support

Do you have questions or are interested in receiving advisory support from our experts?

Contact us  

In focus

EIB Advisory in 2024

EIB Advisory is a crucial part of the European Investment Bank Group’s work. We help develop markets, build clients’ skills and support high-impact ideas. The right advice and technical assistance help us finance more projects, invest better and meet our core priorities.

Read our online publication and get the full story  

Featured stories

  • 2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Romania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 15 October 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 11 September 2025

    New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar

    New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

    Environment Health and life sciences Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
