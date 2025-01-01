Eight key benefits
Attractive pricing
The loan pricing reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market
Long terms
Our financing terms match the economic life of each project – which can sometimes exceed 30 years!
Up to 50% project cost covered
We typically cover up to 50% of a project’s total cost with loans starting at €25 million and even lower amounts in some cases.
Support for small businesses
To small and medium-sized enterprises our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.
Project support
We offer our expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project, when needed.
Blended finance
Financing can be blended with additional sources of investment such as financial instruments and grants from the EU and other donors.
Signalling effect
EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Bespoke financing
Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination. Depending on the project, the loans can even be contingent on the company’s growth.
Loan products
Loans for the public sector
Loans starting at €25 million to public sector entities to finance a single large investment project or investment programme, aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB.
Framework loans for public sector
Flexible loans to finance an investment programme consisting of smaller projects. The loan will have pre-defined objectives,
aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB.
Intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities
Loans to improve access to finance and financing conditions for SMEs and mid-caps, channelled through financial institutions.
Loans for the private sector
Loans to private sector entities to finance projects or investment programmes aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB. This product includes debt and hybrid debt financing.
Microfinance
Micro-loans and technical assistance to help people excluded from the economy and banking, via microfinance institutions and investment funds.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Our products and services
We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.
Lending to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation
Through our investments in equity and funds we stimulate and catalyse private capital
Not only covering risks of large and small projects, as well as loan portfolios
Technical and financial expertise for our clients