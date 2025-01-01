Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Loans

We lend to the public and private sectors. We support small companies through local banks and lend money to innovative start-ups. Mid-cap companies can receive direct support for research and development investments. 

Get our product catalogue  

Eight key benefits

Attractive pricing

The loan pricing reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market

Long terms

Our financing terms match the economic life of each project – which can sometimes exceed 30 years!

Up to 50% project cost covered

We typically cover up to 50% of a project’s total cost with loans starting at €25 million and even lower amounts in some cases.

Support for small businesses

To small and medium-sized enterprises our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.

Project support

We offer our expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project, when needed.

Blended finance

Financing can be blended with additional sources of investment such as financial instruments and grants from the EU and other donors.

Signalling effect

EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.

Bespoke financing

Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination. Depending on the project, the loans can even be contingent on the company’s growth.

Loan products

Loans for the public sector

Loans starting at €25 million to public sector entities to finance a single large investment project or investment  programme, aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB.

Find out more  

Framework loans for public sector

Flexible loans to finance an investment programme consisting of smaller projects. The loan will have pre-defined objectives, 
aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB.

Find out more  

Intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities

Loans to improve access to finance and financing conditions for SMEs and mid-caps, channelled through financial institutions.

Find out more  

Loans for the private sector

Loans to private sector entities to finance projects or investment programmes aligned with one or more priorities of the EIB. This product includes debt and hybrid debt financing.

Find out more  

Microfinance

Micro-loans and technical assistance to help people excluded from the economy and banking, via microfinance institutions and investment funds.

Find out more  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Our products and services

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Loans

Lending to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation

Equity

Through our investments in equity and funds we stimulate and catalyse private capital

Guarantees

Not only covering risks of large and small projects, as well as loan portfolios

Advisory services

Technical and financial expertise for our clients