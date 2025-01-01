Four key benefits
Bespoke financing
Funded or unfunded guarantee structures can both be considered.
Risk mitigation
Credit risk protection and possible reduction of the portfolio’s economic capital allocation.
Flexible tenors
Tenor of the guarantee linked to the maturity profile of the underlying exposure.
Signalling effect
The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Guarantees products
Guarantees in support of SMEs, mid-caps and other objectives
The EIB guarantees unlock additional financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises or mid-caps by covering a portion of possible losses from a portfolio of loans
Credit enhancement for project finance
Subordinated financing, funded or unfunded guarantees and contingent credit lines designed to enhance the credit quality/credit rating of the senior debt.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
