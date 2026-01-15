Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
What we offer

We offer loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services.

The EIB Group offers a wide range of financial products and services in support of the economic, social, and environmental objectives of the European Union.

Our finance and advisory solutions are designed to support investments and businesses throughout different development stages, considering their financing needs and helping to catalyse additional funding sources and maximise impact.

We also work closely with partners through various mandates and partnerships to better serve existing and prospective new clients, enter new markets and help more people across the world.

Find the right product

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporates and local authorities, discover how we can help you!

Loans

We lend to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation. Our support is often central to attracting other investors.

Equity

We stimulate and catalyse private capital through investment in equity and funds.

Guarantees

We provide guarantees covering the risks of large and small projects. We also provide loan portfolios to make your projects more attractive to other investors.

Advisory services

We make technical and financial expertise available to our clients to develop and implement investment projects and programmes, and to improve institutional and regulatory frameworks.

Get our product catalogue  
EIB Group Client Portal

Your digital gateway

All EIB Group clients and counterparties can access key financial information through the portal.

Access the EIB Group Client Portal  

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and help bring game-changing technologies to market.

Connect with us  
Are you an SME or mid-cap looking for finance?

The EIB cooperates with a wide range of financial intermediaries that offer financial products targeting small and medium-sized companies (including micro-enterprises)

Get finance  
How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  