The EIB in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU’s third-largest trading partner, consists of four members: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
We have been active in the EFTA countries since the 70s, mainly supporting technology, renewable energy and green transport projects that reduce the carbon footprint. For example, In Norway, we financed the NordLink interconnector for a more climate friendly and integrated energy system; in Iceland, among others, we invested in a new geothermal power station and in Switzerland, we invested in world leading research infrastructures such as the large hadron collider.
EIB provided €441.5 million of financing for projects in Iceland, Norway and Switzerland mainly focusing on climate action and innovation.
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
A digital companion for abuse survivors
Start-up Spring ACT creates chatbot named Sophia to help fight the rise in domestic violence
Smart rolling
Munevo replaces traditional wheelchair joystick with gesture-controlled smart system to facilitate mobility of people with severe muscle diseases
Untangling the polycrisis
As the World Economic Forum in Davos focuses on the ‘polycrisis’, the solution is to see this as a time of ‘polyopportunity’ for investment, writes EIB President
The answer is green
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has pushed Europe into an energy crisis. The need for action is urgent. Europe must build up its energy resilience and accelerate its green transition to a low-carbon economy.
Groceries without the waste
Czech company MIWA redesigns the supply chain to reduce single-use paper and plastic
A rolling steam factory for safer farming
Farmer brings back technology from the 1800s to improve yields
Climate solutions: Road to Utopia
With better urban transport, carbon emissions will drop and our air will be healthier. Here’s how we can head further down the road to the cities — and the climate — of the future.
3 ways volcanos help cool the planet
Iceland uses its volcanos to produce energy and fight climate change.
Big science: a decade of innovation
In the first decade of the new millennium, the large hadron collider took European innovation into a new dimension
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private projects to enhance growth and development in the region.
We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.
