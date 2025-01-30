The EIB in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)

Overview

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU’s third-largest trading partner, consists of four members: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

We have been active in the EFTA countries since the 70s, mainly supporting technology, renewable energy and green transport projects that reduce the carbon footprint. For example, In Norway, we financed the NordLink interconnector for a more climate friendly and integrated energy system; in Iceland, among others, we invested in a new geothermal power station and in Switzerland, we invested in world leading research infrastructures such as the large hadron collider.