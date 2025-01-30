Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)

Overview

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU’s third-largest trading partner, consists of four members: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

We have been active in the EFTA countries since the 70s, mainly supporting technology, renewable energy and green transport projects that reduce the carbon footprint. For example, In Norway, we financed the NordLink interconnector for a more climate friendly and integrated energy system; in Iceland, among others, we invested in a new geothermal power station and in Switzerland, we invested in world leading research infrastructures such as the large hadron collider.

Our activity in 2024

EIB provided €441.5 million of financing for projects in Iceland, Norway and Switzerland mainly focusing on climate action and innovation.

ENEL

Country overview

Find an overview of our impact by country. Additional country pages will follow.

Our stories in the region

We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.

  •
    2 August 2024

    A digital companion for abuse survivors

    Start-up Spring ACT creates chatbot named Sophia to help fight the rise in domestic violence

    Technology Switzerland United Kingdom EFTA countries Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 18 January 2024

    Smart rolling

    Munevo replaces traditional wheelchair joystick with gesture-controlled smart system to facilitate mobility of people with severe muscle diseases

    Mobility Transport United States Austria Germany Finland The Netherlands Switzerland France European Union EFTA countries North America Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
  • 19 January 2023

    Untangling the polycrisis

    As the World Economic Forum in Davos focuses on the ‘polycrisis’, the solution is to see this as a time of ‘polyopportunity’ for investment, writes EIB President

    Institutional Economics Management committee Ukraine Switzerland Eastern Neighbourhood EFTA countries EU enlargement countries Climate and environment
  • 16 November 2022

    The answer is green

    Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has pushed Europe into an energy crisis. The need for action is urgent. Europe must build up its energy resilience and accelerate its green transition to a low-carbon economy.

    Energy efficiency Norway Sweden Iceland Finland Denmark European Union EFTA countries Climate and environment Energy
  • 30 September 2021

    Groceries without the waste

    Czech company MIWA redesigns the supply chain to reduce single-use paper and plastic

    SMEs Digital and telecoms Technology Austria Switzerland Czechia European Union EFTA countries Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 6 January 2021

    A rolling steam factory for safer farming

    Farmer brings back technology from the 1800s to improve yields

    SMEs United States Norway EFTA countries North America Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • 29 November 2019

    Climate solutions: Road to Utopia

    With better urban transport, carbon emissions will drop and our air will be healthier. Here’s how we can head further down the road to the cities — and the climate — of the future.

    Infrastructure Transport Norway The Netherlands European Union EFTA countries Climate Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 10 November 2017

    3 ways volcanos help cool the planet

    Iceland uses its volcanos to produce energy and fight climate change.

    Climate change Climate Investor relations Renewable energy Infographic Green bonds Iceland EFTA countries Climate Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 March 2017

    Big science: a decade of innovation

    In the first decade of the new millennium, the large hadron collider took European innovation into a new dimension

    Institutional Science History in 6 projects Switzerland EFTA countries Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 12 November 2024

    Climate action must rise above politics

    In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

    Climate action must rise above politics

In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.

Interviews Institutional COP29 Partners Climate Climate action Management committee United Nations Nadia Calviño Sustainability

What we offer

We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private projects to enhance growth and development in the region.

Our projects

We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.

Projects to be financed

Find out more  

Financed projects

Find out more  

Contact us

Local authority or large corporate

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000

Small businesses

For small projects (generally less than € 25m)

Contact our local partners

Media

Contact our press officer:

press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

General enquiries

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

