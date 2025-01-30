Our regions of activity

The European Investment Bank, one of the world’s largest multinational lenders, is the lending arm of the EU. We operate both inside the European Union and worldwide.
The majority of EIB lending is attributed to projects in EU Member States (about 90% of the total volume) supporting the continued development and integration of the Union.
The EIB’s international financial operations around the world help address imbalances and establish closer collaborative partnerships, stimulate a stable and open world economy and enable the cross-pollination of expertise and technologies.
The connections between the economies of Europe and the rest of the world are increasingly close. The EIB, the EU bank, contributes to this relationship with its continued commitment to a multitude of global projects.
At a glance 2025
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 - The story
EIB Global plants the seeds for growth in climate action, sustainability and green energy. The challenges we face know no borders. EIB Global is our commitment to better societies everywhere.
EIB Global Report 2022/2023 — The impact
Looking back on EIB Global’s first year, this report details the impact of EIB Global operations, accompanied by an analysis of the development challenges in different regions, and in light of the main EU priorities.