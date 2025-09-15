Our goals

Mandates are agreements we sign to help a country, region or sector using outside resources. Mandates can take many forms. Sometimes they involve an investment and other times they focus on technical and financial advice.

In other cases, we use partners, such as an EU country, to create trust funds. We call this agreement a donor partnership. These trust funds tackle a wide range of global challenges related to issues such as clean water, electricity, gender equality, youth employment.

Mandates and partnerships help us support riskier projects, blend loans with grants and provide more advisory services. These agreements support European Union goals and boost more economies around the globe.

Our mandates and partnerships have clear objectives to help certain regions or specific parts of the economy or society. In the end, we create more jobs and opportunities, a clean planet and a better quality of life for everyone.

Read more about some of our past partnerships with the European Commission and other partners.