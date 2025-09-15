Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Mandates and partnerships

The European Investment Bank finances billions of euros in loans every year using its own resources, but we also do a lot of work with mandates and partnerships. This allows us to better serve existing clients, find new partners, enter new markets and help more people across the world.

15 September 2025

Featured mandates and partnerships

InvestEU

Giving an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.

RRF and financial instruments

Making Europe more sustainable and resilient

Shared management funds

Helping EU members and regions to set up financial instruments.

NDICI – Global Europe

Promoting sustainable development, peace and stability around the world

EU blending facilities

We work with the European Commission on a number of investment initiatives that help regions or sectors around the world.

Donor partnerships

Donor partnerships enable us to tackle global challenges together and make a lasting difference in developing countries.

All mandates and partnerships  

Our goals

Mandates are agreements we sign to help a country, region or sector using outside resources. Mandates can take many forms. Sometimes they involve an investment and other times they focus on technical and financial advice.

In other cases, we use partners, such as an EU country, to create trust funds. We call this agreement a donor partnership. These trust funds tackle a wide range of global challenges related to issues such as clean water, electricity, gender equality, youth employment.

Mandates and partnerships help us support riskier projects, blend loans with grants and provide more advisory services. These agreements support European Union goals and boost more economies around the globe.

Our mandates and partnerships have clear objectives to help certain regions or specific parts of the economy or society. In the end, we create more jobs and opportunities, a clean planet and a better quality of life for everyone.

Read more about some of our past partnerships with the European Commission and other partners.

Offering targeted finance where it is needed the most

