The EIB publishes a wide range of reports, studies and brochures aimed at professionals and the general public.

 

Annual reports

Studies & research

Online publications

Strategies

Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. As a cornerstone of the European project, backed by the unified vision of its 27 shareholders, the Group increased its relevance and strategic focus, prioritising investments that contribute to competitiveness and security, aiming to promote shared prosperity and democratic values across Europe and around the world. In this report, you will see how the European Investment Bank Group plays its part in powering Europe.

Highlights

14 October 2025

EIB Investment Survey 2025

Corporate investment is showing remarkable resilience, despite pressure from US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical shifts.

Economics EIBIS
29 January 2026

The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028

Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.

Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
4 November 2025

Sustainability Report 2024

The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.

Sustainability Climate and environment

