Donor partnerships

Working together for a better tomorrow

Why partner with us

Donor partnerships enable us to tackle global challenges together and make a lasting difference in developing countries. Partnerships help bridge financing gaps and ensure that projects with insufficient investment receive additional support. Together we can unlock projects with high socio-economic returns, reaching out to people and places most in need of assistance.

Learn about donor partnerships  

Who we work with – and how

Contributions from donors are placed in EIB-managed trust funds. Find out who our donors are and what they finance.

Our donors

 

See all  

Our trust funds

See all  

Donor partnerships at a glance

€2.83 bn

TOTAL FUNDS RAISED

€1.75 bn

TOTAL FINANCING APPROVED

538

OPERATIONS

€57.82 bn

TOTAL INVESTMENTS SUPPORTED, out of which €13.86 bn of EIB lending

Donor-funded instruments

The EIB uses a variety of financial instruments to support donor-financed operations. Investment grants, technical assistance, interest rate subsidies and impact financing are just some of the tools at our disposal. These instruments enhance project development and help mobilise financing from partner financial institutions and the private sector.

Find out more  

Further reading

30 July 2025

Trust funds in action

This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
13 June 2024

EIB Global Impact Report 2023/2024

Covering EIB Global’s activities in 2023, this annual report shows how these activities are aligned with EU priorities and initiatives in different regions.

Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
14 November 2018

European Investment Bank Donors in Action 2019

Sustained partnerships between international Donors and the EIB are improving people’s lives, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the international development objectives of the European Union.

South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Southern Neighbourhood

Highlighted stories

Latest stories on EIB projects outside of the EU

  •
    2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 January 2026

    Megafactory takes on global satellite industry

    Belgian megafactory uses mass production to disrupt the global satellite industry.

    Satellites Digital and telecoms Technology Space Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Securitisation gives gift of growth to Dutch entrepreneur

    The biggest Dutch synthetic securitisation boosts ABN AMRO’s lending to SMEs. Here’s how it benefits one smart, young company founder

    SMEs The Netherlands European Union Capital Markets Union
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 11 December 2025

    Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain

    First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain

    Employment Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences EIB policies Diversity and gender Finance Spain European Union Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
  • 27 November 2025

    The innovation that stops enemies jamming our satellite communications

    French photonics pioneer Cailabs revolutionises Earth-to-space communications with lasers

    Venture capital & equity Satellites Digital and telecoms Venture debt Telecommunication Technology InvestEU Space France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Romania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion