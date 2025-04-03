About
Germany’s donor partnership with the EIB began in 2005, with an initial contribution to the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF). In addition to the FTF, Germany established the International Climate Initiative (IKI) Fund, which supports ambitious climate action projects in developing economies. Germany is also supporting technical assistance in Eastern Partnership countries via the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), as well as the roll-out of critical regional infrastructures in sub-Saharan Africa via the EU-African Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF). In 2020, Germany initiated the City Climate Finance Gap Fund Initiative with several partners to finance climate friendly projects in cities. Since 2022, the Green Hydrogen Fund (GHF) is open and aims at supporting the development of the green hydrogen sector in developing countries. The country is also a contributor to the ACP Trust Fund, which promotes growth and prosperity in African, Caribbean and Pacific countries.