The EIB in the Enlargement countries

Overview
What is enlargement?
Today, there are 27 countries in the European Union (EU). Enlargement is when a new country joins the EU, after fulfilling the membership criteria and completing an accession process. This process can take many years and has three major steps: candidacy, membership negotiations and accession.
Our current role is to support:
Country overview
Find an overview of our impact by country.
Candidate countries
Potential candidate countries
Our stories in the region
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
Smart factories and a cleaner future
EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy
A breath of fresh air powered by science
With EU support, Mihajlo Pupin Institute develops air purification system to help reduce Belgrade air pollution caused by coal and oil boilers.
From innovation hub to electric highways
Charge&Go takes its charging network out of a university innovation hub into infrastructure and an app that gets more electric cars on Serbian roads
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story
Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.
Digital schools across Serbia
A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority
More than just a pond
Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing
A facility for fairness
Innovative credit for SMEs backs jobs for women, youth and other vulnerable social groups in the Serbia
‘Change the planet, change everything’
Solar power could become the main renewable source that ends our reliance on fossil fuels. Here are the innovations that will make it happen
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
Neighbourhood Investment Platform
NIP addresses critical funding gaps in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood.
European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee
This guarantee instrument crowds in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs and where limited public funds can attract private money.
SME Access to Finance Initiative
The initiative boosts support for small businesses in Europe's neighbouring countries.
Urban Projects Finance Initiative
UPFI supports project promoters to prepare and finance urban development projects.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
This fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.
Economic Resilience Initiative Fund
This fund supports resilient and inclusive growth in the region.
Financial Inclusion Fund
It aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.
Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund
The trust fund finances technical assistance and capacity-building programmes in the Eastern Partnership countries.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
EU 4 Ukraine
The fund aims to accelerate our support for Ukraine’s most urgent infrastructure needs and help sustain its economy.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
The platform supports investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Our partnerships
We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies and international financial institutions, such as the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW) and the World Bank.
Our initiatives with these partners in the region include, among others, the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), and the Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.
Contact us
Local authority or large corporate
Contact us at our local offices:
- Albania
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- North Macedonia
- Serbia
- Türkiye : Ankara, Istanbul
Small businesses
For small projects (generally less than € 25m)
Media
Contact our press officers:
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Tel. +352 4379-22000
