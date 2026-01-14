Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Equity

We provide equity financing primarily investing or co-investing along with funds focused on infrastructure, the environment, or small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-size corporations. In some cases, the Bank also provides direct quasi-equity financing to support innovative companies in seek of financing to grow.

Six key benefits

Sizeable investments

Our investments represent 10% to 20% of the fund size, with a maximum of 25%.

Flexible tenors

We offer tenors that reflect the fund’s life – normally 10-12 years, but the tenor can be 25 years or more.

Hands-off approach

We typically delegate investment decisions to the fund manager.

Accessible capital

EIB co-invests in projects or portfolio companies, which allow smaller funds to get involved in bigger projects.

Bespoke financing

Available for novice or experienced investment teams, in all EIB regions of activity.

Signalling effect

Support from the EIB is often seen by private investors as a seal of approval, thereby catalysing additional funding and multiplying our impact.

Equity products

Venture debt
Supporting innovative SMEs to accelerate their growth.
Investment funds
Supporting climate action, social impact and private sector growth.
Direct equity co-investment

Backing Europe’s best startups to scale-up

European Tech Champions Initiative

Bolstering technology companies in Europe

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and help bring game-changing technologies to market.

Our products and services

We support projects that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Loans  

Lending to clients of all sizes to support sustainable growth and job creation

Equity  

Through our investments in equity and funds we stimulate and catalyse private capital

Guarantees  

Covering risks of large and small projects, as well as loan portfolios

Advisory services  

Technical and financial expertise for our clients