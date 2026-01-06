At the heart of our procurement policy is a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and value for money. We ensure that all works, goods, and services financed by the Bank meet high standards of quality, are delivered on time, and are acquired at competitive prices—typically through open international competition.

For procurement projects within the European Union and associated countries, we require full compliance with EU public procurement laws, particularly those promoting fair and competitive tendering.

Outside the European Union, we apply the core principles of EU procurement directives—such as open competition, non-discrimination, fairness, and transparency—adapted as needed to local contexts.

Our goal is to support our partners and promote sound procurement practices that align with both our values and international best standards.