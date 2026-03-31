Control and evaluation

The European Investment Bank has both internal and independent controls to guarantee the integrity and soundness of the Bank’s operations.
EIB controls and evaluations
The following controls stem from the Bank's Statute or other internal organisational provisions:
Independent controls
As both a Community body and a financial institution, the Bank cooperates with other independent control bodies entrusted with such tasks under the Treaty or other regulations:
In the spotlight
Investigations Activity Report 2024
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct.
European Investment Bank Group Risk Management Disclosure Report, June 2025
The EIB Group Risk Management Disclosure Report (the GRMD Report) provides disclosures about EIB Group’s exposure to risks and enhances the Group’s market transparency.