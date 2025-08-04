Description

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB) has developed a robust and forward-looking framework to prevent, detect, investigate, and sanction all forms of prohibited conduct. At the heart of this effort is the Investigations Division, which plays a key role in safeguarding the integrity of the Group’s activities by addressing misconduct across projects and operations. The 2024 report reflects both progress and lessons learned, including handling 244 allegations, halting 254 scams and strengthening cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement authorities.