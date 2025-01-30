The EIB in the EU Eastern Neighbourhood

Under EU Global Gateway, in the EU Eastern Neighbourhood the EIB supports small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as investments in climate action, sustainable cities, housing and transport, drinking water, energy efficiency, health, education, among others, while contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The EIB also prioritises gender and age equality in its projects to ensure financial inclusion and equitable benefits for all.
Overview
We have been active in the Eastern Neighbourhood since 2007. In the region, our current role is to support:
- sustainable infrastructure (transport, water and energy)
- climate change mitigation and adaptation
- small and medium-sized companies, micro-enterprises, including female entrepreneurship
We are one of the top lenders in the region that accelerate the green transition, in line with our Climate Bank Roadmap, while contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Our joint efforts with partners on the ground help to tackle challenges in the region more efficiently.
Our activity in 2024
Besides helping the countries tackle the economic consequences of the Russian-Ukraine war and recovery after the COVID pandemic, we finance health and education and all those sound projects that promote a more sustainable growth and that improve regional connectivity. We financed for example the refurbishment of a kindergarten in Yerevan to make it more resistant to earthquakes and energy efficient, as well as the M6 route linking Armenia to Georgia to make the road safer.
EIB provided €894 million of financing for projects in 2024 to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the Global Gateway objectives.
Our stories in the region
We support projects that improve lives all over the world. Watch our videos and read our stories on how our work improves the quality of life in the region.
-
Our support for Ukraine in 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
-
‘All of us are helping each other’
Recovery work brings Ukrainians urgent services to secure energy for winter and help women keep things running while the men are in the army
-
Ukrainian Paralympians: From Poltava to Paris
Meet the Ukrainian Men's Sitting Volleyball team, who made it to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. The team trained for this monumental event at the Kolos Sports and Rehabilitation Complex in Reshetylivka, Poltava Oblast, which was renovated with our support. Opened in 2023 amid war, it has become a hub for people with disabilities and professional athletes, including Ukraine’s national Paralympic and Deaflympic teams.
-
Business in a bomb shelter
The EU finances a private equity firm that helps Ukrainian companies expand internationally during the war
-
How to boost business during a war
EU for Ukraine Fund supports a private equity firm that is helping Ukrainian companies expand internationally, in spite of the war
-
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
-
Krakow: Climate and social projects for a sustainable and inclusive city
We help Krakow achieve climate neutrality and provide, at the same time, improved social infrastructure for a city committed to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Sweet smell of chocolate
After a decade of lending to small and medium-sized firms in Armenia through the central bank, the EIB begins offering credit lines directly to local banks
-
A lightbulb moment
Company creates lightweight solar panels to provide renewable energy access for urban dwellers.
-
‘We will never abandon them’
From hospitals to transport, EU bank support helps Ukrainian cities in the struggle to maintain access to water, electricity, heating and healthcare Country: Ukraine
What we offer
We offer a broad range of financial products and advisory services for public and private project to enhance growth and development in the region.
We work on several investment initiatives to maximise our local impact:
European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) Guarantee
This guarantee instrument crowds in private investors, where viable business proposals meet social needs and where limited public funds can attract private money.
SME Access to Finance Initiative
This initiative aims to enhance access to finance for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), as well as financial inclusion of underserved segments, such as start-ups or youth- and women-led businesses.
Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Initiative East
The initiative aims to strengthen economic development in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP)
NIP addresses critical funding gaps in the EU’s Southern and Eastern Neighbourhood.
We work with donors to create trust funds and thus provide more in-depth support for local projects through technical assistance, grants and loan guarantees.
The EU for Ukraine Fund
EU4U is part of a larger initiative to support Ukraine, financing priority investments for the country’s recovery and reconstruction.
Water Sector Fund
This fund aims to support the development of water projects in low- and lower-middle income countries.
Financial Inclusion Fund
The Financial Inclusion Fund aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs in developing countries.
Green Hydrogen Fund
This trust fund provides strategic advice and capacity building to developing countries to help them prepare for decarbonising the industry sector through green hydrogen.
International Climate Initiative Fund
This fund aims to catalyse investment for ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in developing and emerging countries.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund
The fund offers technical and advisory services for climate action projects and supports cities in developing and emerging economies.
Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform
The platform supports investment in international climate finance, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Our partnerships
We work closely with the European Union and development partners to mobilise more development and climate finance, and to enhance our impact.
We are the European Union’s international development bank. We promote the EU's principles, values and objectives and contribute to stable growth in countries beyond Europe’s borders.
Global Gateway
As part of Team Europe we are supporting Global Gateway, a new European strategy to invest in sustainable, high-quality projects around the world that are good for people and the planet.
Under Global Gateway, EIB Global is tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to accelerating the digital transition. EIB Global is well on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to mobilise by 2027.
This will help support projects that are focused on digitalisation, tackling climate change, clean energy, healthcare, education, as well as transport.
Team Europe
As part of Team Europe, the EIB has increased its development finance, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Europe is a global recovery package that combines resources from the European Union, Member States, and the EIB, and supports the most vulnerable countries and people most at risk around the world.
In line with Team Europe initiatives, our projects in the region are aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To tackle challenges in the region, we work with various United Nations agencies, as well as international financial institutions, such as, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the French Agency for Development (AFD), the German Development Bank (KfW) and the World Bank.
Our initiatives with these partners in the region include, among others The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environmental Partnership and Mutual Reliance Initiative (MRI).
Our projects
We have financed projects that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in the region.
Projects to be financed
Financed projects
Contact us
Small businesses
For small projects (generally less than € 25m)
Media
Contact our press officer:
General enquiries
Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions