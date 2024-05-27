Nataliya Andreychuk, a marketing executive and cancer survivor, knows how important it is to get access to the right health information quickly.

“To be effective, the message has to travel fast, it must be easy to understand, and it must be delivered clearly to pharmacists and doctors,” says Andreychuk, the head of Viseven, a Ukrainian marketing and technology company working in the pharmaceutical sector. “All this information helps patients get diagnosed and treated faster. My cancer treatment has reinforced my belief in the importance of the work we do at Viseven.”

Viseven helps pharmaceutical companies improve communications, online content, data analytics, project management and the use of digital technology. In 2023, Horizon Capital, a private equity firm in Ukraine, invested in Viseven to help it expand internationally. Horizon is helping many Ukrainian companies do more business in other countries. The firm received a €25 million investment from the European Investment Bank in 2023 to broaden its work. This financing came from the EU for Ukraine Fund, established to address urgent needs and sustain the economy in Ukraine.

“The EIB’s investment ensures that businesses get access to financing at a time when they need it most, keeping jobs in Ukraine and helping to generate revenue for the country,” says Vasile Tofan, a senior partner at Horizon Capital.

Grants, loans and investments to rebuild

The EU for Ukraine Fund, set up in 2023, enables donors to help the country’s economy and society. So far, donations have come from Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Luxembourg. The fund can offer financing to help small and medium businesses grow, and it can give grants to rebuild hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure, such as roads and trains. It has pledges worth more than €400 million.

“The fund helps the EIB and EU Member States do more work for Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction in the face of Russia’s invasion,” says Jesper Persson, who heads a team at the European Investment Bank managing the fund.