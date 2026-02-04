Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The EIB Institute

The EIB Institute (EIBI) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. It invests in people and ideas, fostering education, social resilience, foresight and partnerships with foundations to amplify the EIB Group’s impact.

By connecting with universities, innovators, foundations and communities, the Institute helps the Bank to anticipate future challenges and contribute to Europe’s resilience, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Our mission

Engage

youth, academia and experts to anticipate future challenges for the EIB Group.

Enhance

EIB Group visibility and impact in line with its strategic priorities.

Mobilise

the EIB staff to give back through community and civic engagement.

Our thematic areas

Youth and academia


We connect with universities, students and researchers to empower the next generation and link EIB Group teams with the latest academic insights and ideas.

Explore  

Foundations, impact and foresight

We engage with Europe’s foundations, entrepreneurs and innovation ecosystems to mobilise resources and anticipate future challenges.

Explore  

Society and culture

We support inclusive and resilient communities, and we work towards preserving Europe’s cultural heritage.

Explore  

Youth and academia

We connect with universities and students across Europe to inspire, educate and build future leaders.

Programmes, such as the EIB Summer School and financial education initiatives, give young people the tools to grow and contribute to Europe’s future, while joint research projects between EIB Group teams and academic research groups help advance the Group’s strategic priorities. Registrations for the 2026 EIB Summer School are now open.

Find out more  

Foundations, impact and foresight

We partner with foundations, innovators and thought leaders to mobilise resources and anticipate tomorrow’s needs.

From supporting startups to organising foresight events, we help strengthen Europe’s innovation and investment landscape.

Find out more  

Our objectives

  • Refine the Bank’s investment strategies.
  • Ensure alignment with dynamic market needs.

©Hugh Sitton/Getty

Society and culture

We invest in people and communities to build resilience, preserve Europe’s heritage and respond to crises.

Our work supports disaster preparedness, cultural preservation and humanitarian aid, reflecting European values of solidarity.

Find out more  

Connect with us

Social media

  LinkedIn

  Instagram

  YouTube

  Facebook

General enquiries

For any enquiries regarding the EIB Institute initiatives, contact us at institute@eib.org

Stay up to date

