Our logo: our history, our future

The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. As such, the EIB is a key part of the EU family, contributing to EU policy objectives. We strengthen the European Union’s global influence. We expand its visibility and are active in Member States and around the world. We do so by representing EU values.
The European Investment Bank logo embodies our role as the EU bank. The logo comprises three different elements: A stylised representation of the EIB headquarters building in Luxembourg, the European Union flag and the name of the institution.
The flag highlights the Bank's status as a member of the EU family. The distinctive shape of the Bank's main building represents the uniqueness of our role.
back story of the creation of the new logoGet the
Our logos
Vertical version
Main version of the logo of the European Investment Bank.
Download
Request permission to use the logo
Available in other languages
Horizontal version
Secondary version of the main logo to be used when space requires and for extended length (such as a long and narrow banner, or backdrop).Download
Request permission to use the logo
Available in other languages
EIB Group
This logo should be used for communication on EIB Group.
Download
Request permission to use the logo
Available in other languages
EIB Global
This logo should be used for communication on EIB Global.Download
Request permission to use the logo
Available in other languages
More resources
Newsroom
Find our latest press releases, news and speeches in our Newsroom
Blog
Discover inspiring people and ideas through our project stories, opinion articles and essays
Videos
Watch project stories, interviews, conferences and much more in our Video library
Pictures
Are you searching for pictures of our projects, our headquarters or our senior management? Visit our Picture library