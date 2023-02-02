Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Our logo: our history, our future

02 February 2023

The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. As such, the EIB is a key part of the EU family, contributing to EU policy objectives. We strengthen the European Union’s global influence. We expand its visibility and are active in Member States and around the world. We do so by representing EU values.

The European Investment Bank logo embodies our role as the EU bank. The logo comprises three different elements: A stylised representation of the EIB headquarters building in Luxembourg, the European Union flag and the name of the institution.

The flag highlights the Bank's status as a member of the EU family. The distinctive shape of the Bank's main building represents the uniqueness of our role.

  Get the back story of the creation of the new logo

Our logos

Vertical version

Main version of the logo of the European Investment Bank.

  Download
  Request permission to use the logo
  Available in other languages

Horizontal version

Secondary version of the main logo to be used when space requires and for extended length (such as a long and narrow banner, or backdrop).

  Download
  Request permission to use the logo
  Available in other languages

EIB Group

This logo should be used for communication on EIB Group.

  Download
  Request permission to use the logo
  Available in other languages

EIB Global

This logo should be used for communication on EIB Global.

  Download
  Request permission to use the logo
  Available in other languages

EIB logo user guide

The European Investment Bank’s impact and contribution to the European Union’s mission make it vital that we are recognised as a key part of the EU family. The new EIB logo aligns our identity with institutions such as the European Commission, Council and Parliament. All these institutions share a logo inspired by their buildings and the EU flag. The straight horizontal lines of the new logo represent not just the Bank’s all-glass “East Building,” but also the horizon and the land, or stability, balance and trust. The rising grey line represents progression, dynamism and hope for the future.

Find out more  

