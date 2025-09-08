Description

The European Investment Bank’s impact and contribution to the European Union’s mission make it vital that we are recognised as a key part of the EU family. The new EIB logo aligns our identity with institutions such as the European Commission, Council and Parliament. All these institutions share a logo inspired by their buildings and the EU flag. The straight horizontal lines of the new logo represent not just the Bank’s all-glass “East Building,” but also the horizon and the land, or stability, balance and trust. The rising grey line represents progression, dynamism and hope for the future.