Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Innovation, digital and human capital

We need to change how we live, learn, work, and produce because of the climate crisis, aging and growing populations, and dwindling resources. Innovation and technology are important for this change to take place.

To boost technological innovation, it is also important to help the digital economy. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing are all examples of new technologies that will have a big effect on jobs and the economy.

Today, it is essential for societies to invest in their people. Education and skills are critical for creating technological breakthroughs that solve actual issues. Human capital, or the knowledge, skills, and health that individuals acquire throughout their lifetimes, is a key driver of long-term prosperity and poverty eradication.

Watch how the EIB Group supports Europe’s productivity and growth by investing in digitalisation and breakthrough technologies.

custom-preview
©spainter_vfx/iStock

TechEU: Accelerating Europe’s innovation

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By linking innovators to the right mix of funding and expertise, we empower growth and help bring game-changing technologies to market.

Connect with us  

Our impact in 2025

In 2025 alone, the EIB supported almost €21 billion of investment in innovation, digital and human capital.

50

new satellites launched

4.8 million

people with access to improved health services

399 500

students enrolled in new or refurbished education facilities

Areas we focus on

Innovation and digitalisation Critical raw materials Education and training Health

Innovation is the beating heart of human progress. It improves well-being, drives prosperity and works for the benefit of future generations. It is also key to economic growth and employment.

The EIB Group is committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take lead in the next wave of innovation and digitalisation. We aim to drive the emergence and deployment of new technologies that address current challenges and support Europe's innovators to become global technology leaders.

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH
©EIB

Innovative ideas will increasingly power economic growth in Europe. Quality research underpins the European Union’s capacity to innovate successfully. We aim to support these ideas by improving research infrastructure. We invest in the design and construction of state-of-the-art facilities, as well as support fundamental research at universities, higher technology institutes and public science institutions.

CLEAN ENERGY
©Shutterstock

Innovative ideas will increasingly power economic growth in Europe. Quality research underpins the European Union’s capacity to innovate successfully. We aim to support these ideas by improving research infrastructure. We invest in the design and construction of state-of-the-art facilities, as well as support fundamental research at universities, higher technology institutes and public science institutions.

FUTURE INDUSTRY
©Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

As technology and digitalisation become increasingly transformative forces across the economy, there is a huge opportunity to reignite Europe’s traditional industries, with trillions of euros of value at stake. We are investing in the future of industry by helping innovative companies develop technology and services to be used in a range of sectors, from retail and logistics to industrial automation and healthcare.

Connect with us  

Critical raw materials are vital for the European Union’s prosperity and global competitiveness. They are crucial for Europe’s green and digital transition, and the European defence and aerospace sectors. However, access to these materials is restricted due to geographic and processing limitations. As the EU's lending arm, we are dedicated to enhancing the entire value chain to ensure a secure future.

Our support for critical raw materials  
Paul Alain Hunt via Unsplash
2021, CD94_Eric Legrand

We believe that everyone deserves access to the highest-quality education available, no matter their circumstances. To achieve this goal, we offer our finances and technical expertise in order to improve educational systems of all levels—from kindergartens right through to universities—in an effort to unlock people's potential. Our efforts also extend far beyond this, we support projects which provide student housing options; enable access to student loans or construct sports infrastructure.

Our support for education and training  

Life science is a vital solution for crucial global problems like COVID-19. We have been at the heart of the effort to combat COVID-19, financing the first vaccine, treatments and diagnostics, as well as working on many other diseases. We are committed to global health equity, dedicating resources to provide access and treatment where it's needed most.

Our support for health and life science  
Nightingale

In the spotlight

We support projects that promote innovation all over the world. Discover more.
  • 19 January 2026

    Megafactory takes on global satellite industry

    Belgian megafactory uses mass production to disrupt the global satellite industry.

    Satellites Digital and telecoms Technology Space Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 17 December 2025

    Pan-European defence value-chain investments

    How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

    Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 8 December 2025

    How are EU firms faring with AI, big data and other digital tools?

    EIB Group survey finds that a similar share of EU companies uses advanced digital technologies as US peers, but American firms integrate AI into processes better

    Internet Digital and telecoms Technology Manufacturing Economics Artificial intelligence European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 27 November 2025

    The innovation that stops enemies jamming our satellite communications

    French photonics pioneer Cailabs revolutionises Earth-to-space communications with lasers

    Venture capital & equity Satellites Digital and telecoms Venture debt Telecommunication Technology InvestEU Space France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 11 September 2025

    New energy programme in Cyprus for batteries, solar

    New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

    Environment Health and life sciences Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy

Useful resources

Our regions of activity

Our products

Our projects

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Stories
More stories
Videos
More videos