Innovation, digital and human capital

We need to change how we live, learn, work, and produce because of the climate crisis, aging and growing populations, and dwindling resources. Innovation and technology are important for this change to take place.

To boost technological innovation, it is also important to help the digital economy. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing are all examples of new technologies that will have a big effect on jobs and the economy.

Today, it is essential for societies to invest in their people. Education and skills are critical for creating technological breakthroughs that solve actual issues. Human capital, or the knowledge, skills, and health that individuals acquire throughout their lifetimes, is a key driver of long-term prosperity and poverty eradication.

Watch how the EIB Group supports Europe’s productivity and growth by investing in digitalisation and breakthrough technologies.