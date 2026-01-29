We need to change how we live, learn, work, and produce because of the climate crisis, aging and growing populations, and dwindling resources. Innovation and technology are important for this change to take place.
To boost technological innovation, it is also important to help the digital economy. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing are all examples of new technologies that will have a big effect on jobs and the economy.
Today, it is essential for societies to invest in their people. Education and skills are critical for creating technological breakthroughs that solve actual issues. Human capital, or the knowledge, skills, and health that individuals acquire throughout their lifetimes, is a key driver of long-term prosperity and poverty eradication.
Our impact in 2025
In 2025 alone, the EIB supported almost €21 billion of investment in innovation, digital and human capital.
50
new satellites launched
4.8 million
people with access to improved health services
399 500
students enrolled in new or refurbished education facilities
Areas we focus on
Innovation is the beating heart of human progress. It improves well-being, drives prosperity and works for the benefit of future generations. It is also key to economic growth and employment.
The EIB Group is committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take lead in the next wave of innovation and digitalisation. We aim to drive the emergence and deployment of new technologies that address current challenges and support Europe's innovators to become global technology leaders.
Innovative ideas will increasingly power economic growth in Europe. Quality research underpins the European Union’s capacity to innovate successfully. We aim to support these ideas by improving research infrastructure. We invest in the design and construction of state-of-the-art facilities, as well as support fundamental research at universities, higher technology institutes and public science institutions.
As technology and digitalisation become increasingly transformative forces across the economy, there is a huge opportunity to reignite Europe’s traditional industries, with trillions of euros of value at stake. We are investing in the future of industry by helping innovative companies develop technology and services to be used in a range of sectors, from retail and logistics to industrial automation and healthcare.
