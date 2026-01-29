Open learning

Explore our online courses, podcasts, publications and data and access the EU bank's expertise in just one click.
Show us the love money
Why do some companies decide not to sell shares on public exchanges? And who buys these private equities? A Dictionary of Finance finds out
Can you drive a special purpose vehicle?
From hospitals to schools and toll roads, project finance can be an important way to handle risk. Here’s how project finance works
CSI for bankers
How do banks track possible fraud? Take a look inside bank fraud investigations
What’s your distance to default?
You don’t need a Ph.D to run bank risk models. But it helps. So A Dictionary of Finance asked two scientists to explain, giving you the benefit of their doctorates
Macroeconomics makes economics simple
Find out how macroeconomics works with a quick overview of Adam Smith and the invisible hand, the Keynesian approach and the Chicago school
Warm, fuzzy bankers
A Dictionary of Finance podcast shares a big hug as we examine social finance, which aims to confront societal issues.
Bullets, ratchets and balloons
‘A Dictionary of Finance’ podcast goes back to basics, explaining terms you will most likely come across in the fine print of your loan contract.
Save the world by recycling old economic textbooks
‘A Dictionary of Finance’ podcast examines the circular economy, where businesses stop throwing things away, save the environment and make money
How fast can this bank go?
This week on ‘A Dictionary of Finance’, find out about banking regulation, best banking practice, and how these help you choose the bank that’s right for you.
Three lines of defence
On this episode of ‘A Dictionary of Finance’ podcast, we learn about compliance, why it’s necessary, and how it’s achieved in financial institutions.
The priceless vanilla derivative
‘A Dictionary of Finance’ podcast helps understand how financial derivatives work, from hedging and interest-rate swaps to collateralized debt obligations.
Credit risk and the 80% haircut
‘A Dictionary of Finance’ podcast explains credit risk, how banks manage it, and what’s an 80% haircut.
At a glance 2025
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
Three foundations: A competitive, sustainable, inclusive Europe
An analysis of key challenges facing Europe and the need for collaboration and investment to build a society that is productive, sustainable and inclusive, by design.
