Intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities

We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for SMEs and mid-caps.

Four key benefits

Here are the key benefits of our intermediated loans for SMEs, mid-caps and other priorities

Attractive pricing

Our pricing reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.

Long tenors

Our financing terms consider the economic life of each project.

Signalling effect

The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.

Finance for small businesses

To small and medium-sized enterprises our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you

SMEs, mid-caps and local authorities Financial intermediaries
Who is eligible

Depending on the criteria agreed with a specific intermediator, the following final beneficiaries are eligible:

What is eligible

The intermediated loans are to finance small investments by:

  • SMEs and mid-caps into tangible and intangible assets, including purchase or renovation of assets, long-term working capital, etc.
  • Local authorities and public sector entities or private promoters of any size, in projects promoting at least one of the EIB’s priorities.
Financing options

Are you an SME or mid-cap looking for finance?

The EIB cooperates with a wide range of financial intermediaries that offer financial products targeting small and medium-sized companies (also including micro-enterprises)

Qredits
Who is eligible

As an intermediary financial institution:

  • Commercial banks
  • Leasing companies
  • National promotional banks or institutions
What is eligible

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under our mandates or third party resources.

Financing options
  • Loan for SMEs and mid-caps (L4SMEs)
  • Loan for other priorities
  • Microfinance

How to get a loan as a financial institution?

Contact the Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Is your project eligible for green financing?

The Green Eligibility Checker offers a simple and effective way for financial intermediary staff to assess the eligibility of their client’s small scale, standardised investment projects for EIB green financing.

The checker supports financial intermediaries in originating, appraising and reporting on green investments financed through the EIB’s intermediated debt products.

Project cycle

A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Further reading

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.

  •
    8 January 2026

    Securitisation gives gift of growth to Dutch entrepreneur

    The biggest Dutch synthetic securitisation boosts ABN AMRO’s lending to SMEs. Here’s how it benefits one smart, young company founder

    SMEs The Netherlands European Union Capital Markets Union
  • 17 December 2025

    Pan-European defence value-chain investments

    How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

    Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 11 December 2025

    Bond to back women pharmacists in Spain

    First intermediated financing in the EU dedicated to women entrepreneurs benefits women pharmacists or pharmacies employing mostly women across Spain

    Employment Institutional SMEs Health and life sciences EIB policies Diversity and gender Finance Spain European Union Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
  • 18 November 2025

    Building bridges in a divided world

    The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.

    Interviews Institutional SMEs Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Brazil Costa Rica Panama Ecuador Chile Colombia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 30 October 2025

    A dream from drips and drops

    Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco

    Water SMEs Climate Energy savings Water, wastewater management Solar power Climate action Development solutions Sustainability Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 15 October 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    SMEs Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate Advisory services Renewable energy Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 4 September 2025

    From coffee talk to kilowatts

    Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community

    SMEs Climate Energy transformation Greece European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 17 July 2025

    Smart factories and a cleaner future

    EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy

    SMEs Climate Renewable energy Technology Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 May 2025

    Cyprus venture capital fund boosts homegrown tech startups

    33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Institutional SMEs Digital and telecoms EIF Artificial intelligence Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation