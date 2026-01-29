The critical decade
Climate change is threatening our lives, societies and economies, causing an unprecedented loss of biodiversity and destroying ecosystems. This is the make-or-break decade. It is also an opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous world. As the climate bank, we put climate action and environmental sustainability at the heart of everything we do.
What is climate action?
To avert the most disastrous effects of climate change, we must reduce carbon emissions 45% by 2030. Climate action is any policy, project or initiative that cuts greenhouse gases, strengthens our ability to prepare for and manage the effects of climate change, or supports these goals. This can include a wide range of activities, from financing sustainable transport to the construction of energy efficient buildings to investing in innovative green technologies.
A longstanding leader
For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in climate and environment finance.
Climate Bank Roadmap 2.0
We double down on our 2030 climate objectives with the launch of the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap. It goes hand-in-hand with our Energy Sector Orientation and focuses on three areas: European competitiveness, adaptation finance and radical simplification.
A just transition and just resilience for all
As one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance, we are deeply committed to ensuring efforts to decarbonise and build climate-resilient communities are fair and do not exacerbate inequalities. With the publication of EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience, we present how, together with partners, we can support countries, clients and organisations beyond the EU in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.
Rising to the challenge
We publish our first group-wide Environmental and Social Policy, which, as part of our Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, lays out how we will address environmental and social challenges while upholding human rights in our activities.
The climate bank
Our Board of Directors approves the EIB Group Climate Roadmap 2021-2025, which outlines our goals for supporting the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. A mid-term review is published in 2023.
Phasing out fossil fuels
We move to phase out unabated fossil fuel energy projects, including natural gas, with the launch of our ambitious Energy Lending Policy.
Sustainability Awareness Bond
We take environmentally and socially conscious investing a step further with the introduction of our Sustainability Awareness Bond. We start with financing water projects before expanding our support to areas like education and health.
A new climate strategy
We unveil our EIB Climate Strategy at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris. It outlines our vision and commitments on climate action and environmental sustainability.
Prioritising people and planet
We establish guidelines integrating environmental and social concerns into our projects with the publication of our Environmental and Social Handbook (now known as the European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards).
World’s first green bond
We launch our Climate Awareness Bond – the world’s first green bond – to finance renewables and energy efficiency projects. It has since grown to include environmental projects like research and development into low-carbon technologies, and sustainable transport.
Our other areas of action
From clean energy to the circular economy, we finance a wide range of projects that support climate action and environmental sustainability.
Energy
We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy.
Clean oceans
Keeping oceans healthy is key to sustainable development.
Circular economy
We support the transition to a model that reduces pressure on natural resources.
Climate adaptation
We invest in solutions that help us prepare for the challenges of a warming world.
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna
Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?
A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.
Bucharest Metro upgrades again
Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.
Building bridges in a divided world
The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.
Our publications
Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
Environmental Statement 2025 update - Including 2024 performance data
The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.
European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria
As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.