Climate and environment

Leading the way to a net-zero world

The critical decade

Climate change is threatening our lives, societies and economies, causing an unprecedented loss of biodiversity and destroying ecosystems. This is the make-or-break decade. It is also an opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous world. As the climate bank, we put climate action and environmental sustainability at the heart of everything we do.

Watch how the EIB Group is gearing up investments in climate adaptation, mitigation and the energy transition.

ENEL

What is climate action?

To avert the most disastrous effects of climate change, we must reduce carbon emissions 45% by 2030. Climate action is any policy, project or initiative that cuts greenhouse gases, strengthens our ability to prepare for and manage the effects of climate change, or supports these goals. This can include a wide range of activities, from financing sustainable transport to the construction of energy efficient buildings to investing in innovative green technologies.

A longstanding leader

For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in climate and environment finance.

Climate Bank Roadmap 2.0

We double down on our 2030 climate objectives with the launch of the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap. It goes hand-in-hand with our Energy Sector Orientation and focuses on three areas: European competitiveness, adaptation finance and radical simplification. 

A just transition and just resilience for all

As one of the largest multilateral providers of climate finance, we are deeply committed to ensuring efforts to decarbonise and build climate-resilient communities are fair and do not exacerbate inequalities. With the publication of EIB Global’s approach to a just transition and just resilience, we present how, together with partners, we can support countries, clients and organisations beyond the EU in pursuing a just transition and a just resilience.

Rising to the challenge

We publish our first group-wide Environmental and Social Policy, which, as part of our Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, lays out how we will address environmental and social challenges while upholding human rights in our activities.

The climate bank

Our Board of Directors approves the EIB Group Climate Roadmap 2021-2025, which outlines our goals for supporting the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. A mid-term review is published in 2023.

Phasing out fossil fuels

We move to phase out unabated fossil fuel energy projects, including natural gas, with the launch of our ambitious Energy Lending Policy.

Sustainability Awareness Bond

We take environmentally and socially conscious investing a step further with the introduction of our Sustainability Awareness Bond. We start with financing water projects before expanding our support to areas like education and health.

A new climate strategy

We unveil our EIB Climate Strategy at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris. It outlines our vision and commitments on climate action and environmental sustainability.

Prioritising people and planet

We establish guidelines integrating environmental and social concerns into our projects with the publication of our Environmental and Social Handbook (now known as the European Investment Bank Environmental and Social Standards).

World’s first green bond

We launch our Climate Awareness Bond – the world’s first green bond – to finance renewables and energy efficiency projects. It has since grown to include environmental projects like research and development into low-carbon technologies, and sustainable transport.

IN FOCUS

Powering Europe: The EIB Group 2025 Activity Report

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. Nearly 60% of total financing was dedicated to green projects, which not only advanced climate action, but also strengthened Europe's competitiveness and energy security.

Our other areas of action

From clean energy to the circular economy, we finance a wide range of projects that support climate action and environmental sustainability.

Energy

We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy.

Clean oceans

Keeping oceans healthy is key to sustainable development.

Circular economy

We support the transition to a model that reduces pressure on natural resources.

Climate adaptation

We invest in solutions that help us prepare for the challenges of a warming world.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.

    2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 26 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna

    Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.

    Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 4 December 2025

    How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

    A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.

    Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Renewable energy Economics Energy efficiency Climate action Emissions European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 20 November 2025

    Bucharest Metro upgrades again

    Romania's congested capital is modernising its metro, improving safety, connectivity, and sustainability for millions of daily passengers with help from EIB Advisory.

    Infrastructure Urban development Transport Jaspers Climate Advisory services Financial instruments Romania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 November 2025

    Building bridges in a divided world

    The European Investment Bank is strengthening the EU-Latin America partnership with climate action, infrastructure and support for sustainable development.

    Interviews Institutional SMEs Transport Partnerships Partners Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Brazil Costa Rica Panama Ecuador Chile Colombia Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Our publications

Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 29 January 2026

    Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

    The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 3 October 2025

    Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

    Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

    Climate and environment
  • 4 November 2025

    Sustainability Report 2024

    The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 24 January 2025

    EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy

    The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.

    Environment Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 4 November 2025

    Environmental Statement 2025 update - Including 2024 performance data

    The Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Environmental Statement 2025 highlights how the European Investment Bank Group reduced its environmental footprint in its Luxembourg buildings in 2024.

    Climate and environment
  • 20 June 2024

    European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria

    As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
All publications  

