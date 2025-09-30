Description

As the climate bank, the EIB Group remains committed to dedicating over 50% of its finance to climate and environmental objectives – supporting at least €1 trillion in green investment this decade – and to the Paris alignment of all new operations.

The EIB Group is also introducing a new target of €30 billion for climate adaptation finance for 2026-2030, doubling its 2021-2025 volumes. Priority sectors include agriculture, water, cities and vulnerable regions and communities.

Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap is guided by three main objectives:

staying the course and adapting to evolving needs as the climate bank;

focusing on investment for impact;

simplifying and updating rules and procedures to reduce administrative burdens for clients.

The Climate Bank Roadmap for the 2026-2030 period is published alongside the Energy Sector Orientation and a report on the contribution of stakeholders, such as civil society, industry associations, institutional partners and the wider public in developing Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap.