Investment funds

We invest in equity and an innovative range of debt funds around the world. Our investment focuses on projects dealing with infrastructure and/or climate action. We also support private sector development and the promotion of social impact goals around the world.

Our investment funds  

Six key benefits

Sizeable investments

Investments representing 10% to 20% of the fund size, with a maximum of 25%.

Flexible tenors

Tenors that reflect the fund’s life – normally 10-12 years.

Hands-off approach

Investment decisions delegated to the fund manager.

Access larger projects

Co-investments in projects or portfolio companies allow smaller funds to get involved in bigger projects.

Signalling effect

Support from the EIB is often seen by private investors as a seal of approval, thereby catalyzing additional funding and multiplying our impact.

Attainable capital

Available for novice or experienced investment teams, in all EIB regions of activity.

Areas of eligibility

Infrastructure SMEs & mid-caps

Investments in equity and debt funds which are focused on projects dealing with climate action and/or infrastructure. We also engage in equity and hybrid debt co-investments with top ranked funds and investment partners.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you:

Who is eligible
  • Private funds
  • Captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by public sector entities
What is eligible

Investment strategies that are aligned with one or more EIB priorities. The fund manager ensures the portfolio companies shall pursue capital expenditure associated with clearly defined, economically viable projects around climate action or infrastructure.

Our typical investment size is between €25 and €60 million, but can go up to €200 million under certain conditions. The EIB shall not hold the largest commitment in a fund and will not invest in open-ended (evergreen) funds unless there is a pre-determined exit route for EIB’s investment. The EIB can also co-invest in investee companies provided that these are financed and managed by the fund the EIB has invested in. Both novice and experienced investment teams can qualify.

The EIB targets returns in line with market standards, through cash or capitalised interest, profit participation, equity kickers or alternative participating mechanisms.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms.

Financing options
Funds we have invested in  

Investments in debt and equity funds focused on private sector development and/or pursuing social impact goals mainly outside the EU. We also engage in equity and hybrid debt co-investments with top ranked funds and investment partners.

The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, invests in venture capital and private equity funds that support high-growth and innovative small businesses in Europe.

Eligibility

Find out if financial support might be available to you:

Who is eligible

Private funds and captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by national promotional banks and institutions:

  • Growth capital funds
  • Venture capital funds
  • Microfinance funds
  • Social impact funds
  • Selective or granular debt funds
What is eligible

Our investment size can range from between €5 and €100 million. The EIB shall not hold the largest commitment in a fund and will not invest in open-ended (evergreen) funds. The EIB can also co-invest in investee companies provided that these are financed and managed by the fund the EIB has invested in. The EIB targets returns in line with market standards, through cash or capitalised interest, profit participation, equity kickers or alternative participating mechanisms.

Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms

Financing options
  • Equity or debt funds (incl. mezzanine funds) supporting SMEs and mid-caps
  • Captive funds or investment platforms sponsored by National Promotional Banks/Institutions
  • Co-financing
  • Microfinance
  • Co-investments
Funds we have invested in  

Building a green future

We have aligned all our financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement, a commitment that builds a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

Read more  

How to get support

Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.

Contact us  

Further reading

Discover how our products help the economy, create jobs and promote equality.
  • 27 November 2025

    The innovation that stops enemies jamming our satellite communications

    French photonics pioneer Cailabs revolutionises Earth-to-space communications with lasers

    Venture capital & equity Satellites Digital and telecoms Venture debt Telecommunication Technology InvestEU Space France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 29 May 2025

    Cyprus venture capital fund boosts homegrown tech startups

    33East brings venture capital backing to Cyprus tech startups—and may reverse brain drain by bringing talented young Cypriots home

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Institutional SMEs Digital and telecoms EIF Artificial intelligence Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 16 December 2024

    Technology without an expiry date

    Finland’s Swappie innovates smartphone refurbishing to cut carbon emissions, minimise e-waste and conserve critical raw materials

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Venture debt Technology InvestEU Circular economy Germany Finland Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    Venture capital & equity Oceans Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Climate Food industry Venture debt Climate action Spain Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 26 November 2024

    Equity makes things happen

    From logistics in Southern Africa to offshore wind in East Asia, the European Investment Bank is making equity investments through impact funds whose projects are making a real difference.

    Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Transport Equity and fund investment Taiwan Mozambique South Africa Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Co-investments

We help realise the full growth potential of Europe’s best start-ups and scale-ups, by engaging in equity and hybrid debt co-investments with top ranked funds and investment partners.

How we co-invest  

The European Investment Fund

The European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the EIB Group, also invests in venture and growth capital funds to benefit small- and medium-sized enterprises across Europe

EIF website  