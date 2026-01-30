The EIB Group in numbers

2025 highlights
€100 billion financing for high-impact projects
The European Investment Bank Group signed €100 billion of new financing for high-impact projects in areas including energy security, defence, innovation and climate action in 2025.
Our priorities
€57 billion
to support green finance
€42.8 billion
for Europe's social and territorial cohesion
€32.9 billion
for energy security
€22.4 billion
to support Europe’s innovators from idea to IPO and from lab to leadership
€20.6 billion
for more sustainable cities and regions
€17.8 billion
to support small businesses and mid-caps
€10.3 billion
to reinforce Europe's social infrastructure
€7.7 billion
for agriculture and the bioeconomy
€4 billion
for Europe's security and defence
2025
A year of achievements for the EIB Group
- Financing for energy security rose to a record €11.6 billion in 2025, backing almost half of Europe’s total investment in grids, and around a third of the total energy transition investment.
- Biggest ever financing programme for startups, scaleups and tech infrastructure consolidates EIB Group’s position as cornerstone of EU’s venture capital ecosystem.
- Financing for security and defence investments quadrupled to reach nearly 5% of EIB Group’s annual EU business.
- Financing for housing innovation, renovation and new construction rose by 50%, while more than half of EIB Group’s EU financing went to projects in cohesion regions.
- The EIB Group also deployed more than €9 billion for its Global operations, building win-win global partnerships anchoring Europe as a trusted partner in a changing world.
More impact on the ground
Our 2025 operations will result into tangible benefits for people all over the world, from safer drinking water to better health and education services.
Enough renewable energy to power 17.9 million households
That’s about 1 in every 11 households in the EU
297.4 million additional passenger trips on public transport
Roughly the number of trips taken annually on the Amsterdam metro
18.4 million people with better health services
That’s almost the entire population of Romania benefiting from better health services
32 million people with safer drinking water and improved sanitation
Comparable to more than twice the population of Belgium
215,900 ha of afforested land and restored forests
That's the equivalent to Luxembourg
399,500 students in better schools and universities
That’s nearly one‑third of Estonia’s entire population
54,600 people
living in new affordable and renovated homes
9.2 million people
with improved sanitation
18.5 million people
facing reduced exposure to drought risk
EIB Group financing
The EIB Group includes the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral borrowers and lenders and the EIF supports small businesses by improving their access to finance in Europe and a number of non-EU countries.
€76.6 billion
of EIB financing inside the EU
€9 billion
of EIB financing outside the EU **
€15.7 billion
of EIF financing
Powering Europe: The EIB Group 2025 Activity Report
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the EIB Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. As a cornerstone of the European project, backed by the unified vision of its 27 shareholders, the Group increased its relevance and strategic focus, prioritising investments that contribute to competitiveness and security, aiming to promote shared prosperity and democratic values, across Europe and around the world.
EIB Global: Financing across the globe
In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €9 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. We have reached our €100 billion investment mobilisation goal for the EU Global Gateway initiative – well ahead of the 2027 deadline.
In 2025, we financed a record €1.5 billion, guaranteed by the EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s Ukraine facility. Since the start of the war, we have provided more than €4 billion for Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including municipal services, water management, energy security and small businesses. This has been used in part to keep the power on in homes and communities by strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience. From the EU border to the frontlines, we are working on more than 500 projects in over 150 communities across the country.
€9 billion
for investments outside of the EU
€1.5 billion
over €4 billion aid to Ukraine since the start of the war
2025 annual results
Press kit
Press release
President Calviño's speech
Additional resources
Key publications
-
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
-
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
-
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
-
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
-
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
-
EIB Group product catalogue
An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.
* All figures are unaudited and provisional, refer to signatures and are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified.
** This figure includes EIB Global’s engagement in mid and low-income countries, as well as EFTA countries and the UK.
The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.