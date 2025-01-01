EIB at a glance

Since its establishment in 1958, the EU bank has invested over a trillion euros. While climate action is a part of everything we do, our activities focus on the following eight core strategic priorities:

Climate action and environmental sustainability,

digitalisation and technological innovation,

security and defence,

a modern cohesion policy,

agriculture and bioeconomy,

social infrastructure,

high-impact global investment, and

capital markets union.

The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to foster European integration, promote the development of the EU and support EU policies in over 160 countries around the world.

Through EIB Global, set up in 2022 to increase the impact of our development finance, we help address global challenges and create growth and opportunity in all continents.