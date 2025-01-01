EIB Buildings history and architecture

East Building

In 2002, an international anonymous competition for architects/designers was launched by the European Investment Bank with Mr. Ricardo Bofill (Spain) as the president of the Jury for a second extension. The competition was won by German architects, Ingenhoven Architekten from Düsseldorf in association with Werner Sobek Ingenieure, Stuttgart for the structure.

The transparency of the new glasshouse complements and completes with the existing low, cruciform building which was designed by the Denys Lasdun Partnership in 1974 as a testament to the EIB’s solidity.

The East Building was inaugurated in June 2008.