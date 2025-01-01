EIB Buildings history and architecture

Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
First headquarters

Founded in 1958 by the Treaty of Rome, the EIB was first located in Brussels (Belgium). In 1968, the EIB moved to Luxembourg and established its first headquarters in the Place de Metz. Then, in 1980, the EIB moved to its current location in Kirchberg.

West Building and extension

The Kirchberg building’s first phase (1974-80) was designed by British architect Sir Denys Lasdun and is one of his few works outside the UK.

The same architect built the West building extension which was operational in 1995.

East Building

In 2002, an international anonymous competition for architects/designers was launched by the European Investment Bank with Mr. Ricardo Bofill (Spain) as the president of the Jury for a second extension. The competition was won by German architects, Ingenhoven Architekten from Düsseldorf in association with Werner Sobek Ingenieure, Stuttgart for the structure.

The transparency of the new glasshouse complements and completes with the existing low, cruciform building which was designed by the Denys Lasdun Partnership in 1974 as a testament to the EIB’s solidity.

The East Building was inaugurated in June 2008.

More information

Timeline of the EIB

Chronology of the EIB: 1958-2023

Photo gallery of EIB buildings

A selection of photos from the EIB headquarters, consisting of West and East Building

Who we are

The EIB is the lending arm of the EU. We are the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.

