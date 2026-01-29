Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Our work

Discover how we make a difference

The European Investment Bank is the bank of the European Union. We are the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of finance for climate action.

Since 1958, the EIB has provided loans and expert advice for thousands of projects in over 160 countries.

We provide economic support to sectors that contribute significantly to growth, employment, regional cohesion and environmental sustainability in Europe and beyond. Learn more about our eight core strategic priorities.

Our activities focus on the following areas:

We have invested over a trillion euros around the world since 1959.

Explore our project map  

Climate and environmental sustainability

We finance climate action and environmental sustainability projects around the world to place the economy on a path to net zero.

Learn more  

Development finance

Through EIB Global, our dedicated arm, we invest around the world to create stability, promote sustainable growth and fight climate change.

More about EIB Global  

Innovation, digital and human capital

Our societies face challenges, such as the climate crisis, ever ageing and growing populations and dwindling resources. We help societies in their efforts to boost technological innovation and invest in their people, as a necessary solution to overcome these issues.

Learn more  

Security and defence

The EIB Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.

Learn more  

Sustainable energy and natural resources

We are a key player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing supply chains. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

Learn more  

Sustainable cities and regions

We support projects that make life in urban areas more sustainable. We also promote safe, affordable, green and efficient urban transport around the world.

Learn more  

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Smaller companies are a driving force for economic development. Together with the European Investment Fund, we support businesses with a wide range of intermediated products.

Learn more  

Cohesion

The EU cohesion policy aims to bring about prosperity among all EU Member States. Our projects seek to address inequalities in all regions by providing job and education opportunities, access to public infrastructure and services, and a healthy and sustainable environment.

Learn more  

Social sustainability

Social sustainability is fundamental in everything we do. Equality, human dignity and support for fragile and vulnerable countries are central to our mission.

Learn more  

Solidarity with Ukraine

Following Russia's unjustified attack to Ukraine, we remain committed to supporting the country for its most urgent needs and its effort to reconstruct.

Learn more  

Our projects

From a breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19 to clean energy in Poland or safer drinking water in Lesotho, the European Investment Bank finances sustainable projects that have a positive impact on people and the planet.

We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives. 

Our results in 2025

In 2025, the EIB Group signed a record €100 billion of financing.

Almost half of EIB lending in the European Union was signed for projects in cohesion regions. A total of €57 billion of EIB Group lending, was signed in projects supporting climate action and environmental sustainability.

Find out about the EIB Group's 2025 key figures.

Shutterstock

Global investment map

The EIB has invested in thousands of companies and projects, both across the EU and beyond, since 1959. Find out how much we invested in your country, see our financing as a percentage of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and filter the results by period and sector.

Explore the map  

Where we work

We operate both in the EU and around the world. Our global financial operations help create growth and opportunity on all continents.

 

Discover what we do in the:

Our project stories

  • 2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 29 January 2026

    Investment that keeps Ukraine moving

    EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians

    Infrastructure Environment Railways Transport Health and life sciences Climate Education and training Slovakia Austria Romania Ukraine Russia Hungary Poland Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 26 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna

    Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.

    Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 22 January 2026

    A breath of fresh air in African kitchens

    European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.

    Climate Diversity and gender Emissions Sustainability Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 19 January 2026

    Megafactory takes on global satellite industry

    Belgian megafactory uses mass production to disrupt the global satellite industry.

    Satellites Digital and telecoms Technology Space Belgium European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 6 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy

    Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.

    SMEs France European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 17 December 2025

    Pan-European defence value-chain investments

    How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

    Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence
Read more on the EIB blog  