Climate and environmental sustainability
Innovation, digital and human capital
Security and defence
Sustainable energy and natural resources
Sustainable cities and regions
Small and medium-sized enterprises
Social sustainability
Solidarity with Ukraine
Our projects
From a breakthrough vaccine against COVID-19 to clean energy in Poland or safer drinking water in Lesotho, the European Investment Bank finances sustainable projects that have a positive impact on people and the planet.
We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives.
Our results in 2025
In 2025, the EIB Group signed a record €100 billion of financing.
Almost half of EIB lending in the European Union was signed for projects in cohesion regions. A total of €57 billion of EIB Group lending, was signed in projects supporting climate action and environmental sustainability.
Find out about the EIB Group's 2025 key figures.
Where we work
We operate both in the EU and around the world. Our global financial operations help create growth and opportunity on all continents.
Discover what we do in the:
Our project stories
-
Ancient roots, renewable future
EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions
-
Investment that keeps Ukraine moving
EU investments in trains, winter heating, schools and hospitals help keep Ukraine moving, despite the Russian invasion - and give hope to Ukrainians
-
Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna
Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.
-
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
European Investment Bank helps BURN distribute safe cookers and promote gender equality in Africa.
-
Megafactory takes on global satellite industry
Belgian megafactory uses mass production to disrupt the global satellite industry.
-
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague
New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.
-
Locking up a big offender
An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions
-
Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy
Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.
-
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
-
Pan-European defence value-chain investments
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU