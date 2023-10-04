Regional development and cohesion

What is cohesion?

The European Union's Cohesion Policy helps to ensure there are no gaps between countries and between different areas and regions in the same country. It supports key EU goals, such as the green and digital transition.

The EIB was born to support and finance cohesion throughout Europe. Since 1958, we have targeted support for projects in less-developed regions. Our cohesion financing supports projects in EU regions with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita below the EU average. Less developed and transition regions need specific types of support to reach their potential and to make sure that everyone in the European Union has a good quality of life.

In 2024, over €38.2 billion, or 48% of EIB Group total financing in the European Union, went to cohesion regions. More support for high-impact projects is critical to reduce regional socio-economic disparities and promote a vibrant economy across the EU.