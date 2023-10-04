Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Regional development and cohesion

Economic, social and territorial integration in the European Union must be supported by suitable policy. The EU’s Cohesion Policy does just that: it helps each region reach its full potential, and the European Union as a whole improve its living standards and overall prosperity. See how the EIB’s work supports cohesion.

Download the EIB Cohesion and Regional Development Overview 2023  

What is cohesion?

The European Union's Cohesion Policy helps to ensure there are no gaps between countries and between different areas and regions in the same country. It supports key EU goals, such as the green and digital transition.

The EIB was born to support and finance cohesion throughout Europe. Since 1958, we have targeted support for projects in less-developed regions. Our cohesion financing supports projects in EU regions with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita below the EU average. Less developed and transition regions need specific types of support to reach their potential and to make sure that everyone in the European Union has a good quality of life.

In 2024, over €38.2 billion, or 48% of EIB Group total financing in the European Union, went to cohesion regions. More support for high-impact projects is critical to reduce regional socio-economic disparities and promote a vibrant economy across the EU.

EU regions who need it the most

The EU Cohesion Policy defines the following categories of regions:

  Less developed regions, which have a GDP per inhabitant that is less than 75% of the EU average

  Transition regions, which have a GDP per inhabitant that is between 75% and 100% of the EU average

  More developed regions which have a GDP per inhabitant that is above 100% of the EU average

EIB Group activities in EU cohesion regions 2023

This report analyses the EIB Group’s activity in cohesion regions in 2023, with particular emphasis on targeted social investments in key systemic enablers in those regions, such as access to essential services (e.g. inclusive healthcare and education, social and affordable housing), digital connectivity and the growth of mid-caps and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the latter with a particular focus on women entrepreneurs and youth.

Read the report  

Our cohesion projects on the ground

Watch how we contribute to a cohesive and inclusive Europe

Our cohesion stories in the spotlight

    4 October 2023

    An innovative approach to cohesion

    To make a success of the green industrial transition, the EU’s cohesion policy needs to place a greater emphasis on raising the innovation potential of its less advanced regions, writes EIB vice-president Lilyana Pavlova.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development
    Driving Croatian growth

    Small businesses power the Croatian economy. But they struggle to access finance. Here’s how three European guarantees are changing that.

    SMEs Health and life sciences Covid-19 InvestEU Croatia European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
    New Athens metro cuts emissions

    Ancient Greek hero Odysseus took 10 years to get home from the Trojan War. Commuters in the Greek capital are luckier, with a new Athens metro line making life better and cutting carbon emissions

    Infrastructure Transport Greece European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
    On track to a greener future

    New trains to modernise Czech rail freight will create new jobs, improve the accessibility of remote regions—and cut emissions

    Transport Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
    A quick trip to the hospital

    Romania invests in three new regional hospitals offering modern centralised medical services to aid cohesion in major regions

    Health and life sciences Romania European Union Global development Social infrastructure
    Small island, big impact

    Bank of Valetta helps Malta SMEs innovate and create new jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic

    SMEs Malta European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
    Digital insurance in Greece and Cyprus

    A Greece Cyprus digital insurance company is pioneering a new platform to bring faster, cheaper, and more accessible insurance services to the region with a €15 million EU bank loan

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital SMEs Venture debt Greece Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation
    Automating solid waste treatment

    A new Portugal sustainable waste management plant uses automated sorting for recycling, production of compost and energy generation, while improving services to cohesion regions and contributing to the circular economy

    Infrastructure Circular economy Portugal European Union Climate and environment

Working with the European Union

We support the EU’s Territorial Agenda 2030

The EIB supports the Territorial Agenda 2030, a strategic policy document that outlines the goals for Europe, its regions, and its communities. This document defines two overarching objectives: a Just Europe and a Green Europe, with six priorities for developing the continent and all its places.

A just Europe A green Europe

Balanced Europe

Better balanced territorial development utilising Europe's diversity.

Functional regions

Local and regional development, less inequality between places.

Integration beyond borders

Living and working across national borders.

Today, the EIB helps with important investments and gives technical advice. Many of these
activities help meet the goals and priorities of the Territorial Agenda 2030.

Healthy Environment

Better ecological livelihoods and climate neutral towns, cities and regions.

Circular Economy

Strong and sustainable local economies in a globalised world.

Sustainable Connections

Sustainable digital and physical connectivity of places.

Today, the EIB helps with important investments and gives technical advice. Many of these
activities help meet the goals and priorities of the Territorial Agenda 2030.

A Just Transition

The EU aims to become the first carbon-neutral economic union by 2050. While the advantages of decarbonisation are global, the costs are not. Regions dependent on mining and emission-intensive manufacturing will be hit hardest.

A Just Transition makes sure that the transition to a low-carbon economy is done in a way that doesn't have a negative impact on the people and places that are most affected.

How we support a Just Transition

Many of the worst affected EU regions already have low incomes or have a long history of industrial decline. It takes many changes to move away from coal mining and CO2-intensive energy and industrial production, for example:

  • Find new sources of heat and electricity.
  • Clean up mining sites.
  • Attract new businesses and invest in infrastructure to make up for the loss of jobs, value added, and tax revenue.

The Just Transition Mechanism addresses the social and economic effects of the transition. It focusses on the regions, industries and workers who will face the greatest challenges. The mechanism supports projects located in or benefiting one of the Just Transition regions jointly identified by Member States and the European Commission in the Territorial Just Transition Plans.
The Just Transition Mechanism has three pillars:

Just Transition Fund

This fund provides grants of up to 85% of the project investment cost, with private or public sector beneficiaries covering the rest.

Our support: The EIB can co-finance the public sector beneficiaries’ contribution to projects, advise on project preparation or help with financial instruments.

Public Sector Loan Facility

An EIB loan can be combined with an EU grant for public sector entities to support individual projects or sets of smaller projects.

Our support: The EIB gives a loan to a counterpart (see our loans for the public sector) who also applies for the EU grant. Counterparts can also approach EIB financial intermediaries. Additionally, the EIB can provide advisory support to prepare and implement projects.

InvestEU "Just Transition" scheme

Some of the investments made in Just Transition regions may benefit from InvestEU.

Our support: For projects located in Just Transition regions, the EIB can give a loan backed up with the InvestEU guarantee and provide advisory support.

Get support under the Just Transition Mechanism  

The Just Transition Mechanism will primarily assist areas in EIB Cohesion priority regions. This means that there will be strong synergies between Cohesion and Just Transition.

The EIB Group:

The EIB will co-operate with other Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to support Just Transition outside the EU, following the MDB Just Transition High-level principles.

Cohesive and creative

A long history of investment for cohesion in Europe’s poorer regions is a foundation for the EIB’s role in the European Commission’s Just Transition Mechanism.

Read more  

Our key publications

  • 15 July 2024

    EIB Group activities in EU cohesion regions 2023

    This year's EIB Group Activities in EU Cohesion Regions report focuses on the importance of building inclusive communities.

    Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 March 2024

    Working with Europe's cities and regions

    This brochure explains how the European Investment Bank Group can help Europe’s regions and cities meet their investment needs.

    Urban development Social infrastructure
  • 1 June 2022

    Supporting the Just Transition Mechanism – comprehensive proposal of the EIB Group

    A proposal of the European Investment Bank Group in support of the European Union’s Just Transition Mechanism, a key tool to ensure that the transition towards a climate-neutral economy happens in a fair way, leaving no one behind.

    Environment Climate Renewable energy Climate action Fossil fuel Climate and environment Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 13 October 2021

    European Investment Bank Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027

    The Cohesion Orientation 2021-2027 sets out the European Investment Bank’s plan to increase support for economically weaker EU regions, while focusing on the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

    Social and territorial cohesion
  • 15 November 2019

    EIB energy lending policy: Supporting the energy transformation

    This document informs EIB’s stakeholders - shareholders, borrowers, promoters, partners and civil society organisations - as well as the wider public on how the Bank supports EU energy policy.

    Environment Climate Climate action Fossil fuel Energy lending policy Energy transformation Circular economy Climate and environment Energy
  • 14 December 2020

    The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025

    Our new global plan to tackle the urgent climate challenges over the next critical decade.

    Climate and environment

Projects eligible for financing

We finance regional and cohesion policy projects under the following policy objectives:

What we offer

Our lending, our financial instruments, and also our technical assistance and advisory services can support the regions and people with furthest to go
Lending Advisory support Financial instruments

Our cohesion loans must address at least one of the EIB's four priorities: innovation, infrastructure, small businesses, and environmental sustainability. In cohesion regions, we fund both public and private sectors.

For municipalities and regional governments

Based on the size of the project, the EIB offers a wide range of financing instruments for municipalities and regional governments, ranging from investment loans for big projects to framework loans for smaller multi-sector initiatives.

Our structural programme loans can also help deliver the EU budget's shared management funds (formerly known as the European Structural and Investment Funds, or ESIF).

For small businesses, mid-caps and large corporates

We finance the private sector in cohesion regions: thanks to our intermediated loans, about one-third of our cohesion lending supports small businesses and mid-caps. We also offer loans for larger corporations in a variety of industries.

More on our loans  

Engineers and economists evaluate every project that the EIB finances, and the EIB makes this expertise available to promoters, regional and national governments, and financial intermediaries in cohesion regions to improve the technical and financial quality of their projects.

fi-compass

This platform delivers advisory services on financial instruments under the shared management funds.

Find out more about fi-compass  

Innovation Fund - Project Development Assistance (PDA)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) gives specific help to projects that support a clean transition through new technologies. The goal is to make the projects more ready for future Innovation Fund calls.

More on the Innovation Fund - PDA  

Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS)

JASPERS works actively on cohesion. In the recent years, it supports Just Transition fund projects. 

JASPERS also works with local governments, project developers, and the managing authorities of EU funds in EU countries to help them prepare strategies and sustainable projects, as well as to build their capabilities in areas such as the circular economy, energy efficiency, carbon neutrality, smart cities, applied research and innovation, healthcare systems, connectivity and sustainable mobility, affordable water and sanitation services.

Find out more about JASPERS  

Project Advisory Support Service Agreement (PASSA)

The PASSA program combines EIB internal expertise and external consulting to accelerate the implementation of EU-funded projects, in collaboration with promoters and governing authorities.

Find out more about PASSA  
More on our advisory services  

With the help of the European Investment Bank, Member States use the Bank’s professional fund management skills to implement financial instruments. They can use these innovative financial instruments with other sources of financing.

Find out more about shared management funds  

EU countries can give part of their shared management funds to the InvestEU Fund by setting up a "Member State compartment." These countries can benefit from the EU guarantee's high credit rating, which allows more risky projects to be financed.

