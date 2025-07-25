Italy: EIB and Banca Ifis provide €200 million in financing to back Italian pharmacies, with a focus on female entrepreneurs and cohesion

EIB

The EIB has approved a new €100 million credit line to Banca Ifis to make it easier for Italian pharmacies to access finance.

Banca Ifis will match the EIB’s contribution with its own resources, bringing the total funding for businesses to €200 million.

At least €60 million will go to pharmacies managed by women. This operation brings the total investments supported by the EIB and Banca Ifis to €800 million since 2019.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banca Ifis have signed a €200 million agreement to back the development of pharmacies in Italy, with a particular focus on female entrepreneurs and cohesion. The signature was announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Banca Ifis Vice-President Rosalba Benedetto.

“This agreement marks a further step towards a more inclusive, dynamic and sustainable economy. Backing small and medium companies strengthens a country’s business environment and becomes even more of a strategic imperative when access to finance means new opportunities for female entrepreneurs, promoting growth, innovation and social cohesion,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“This agreement confirms our support for Italian small and medium companies and our commitment to backing gender equality and female entrepreneurship. The pharmacies we are backing with sector specialist Banca Credifarma provide access to local primary care services and are a vital focal point for local communities. This agreement reinforces our years-long journey with an institution at the highest echelons of the European Union – the EIB – which has always put environmental, social and governance issues at the heart of its initiatives with the aim of accelerating the sustainable transition of our economy,” said Banca Ifis Vice-President Rosalba Benedetto.

In concrete terms, the agreement states that EIB will provide Banca Ifis with €100 million by signing two contracts of €50 million each, opening a credit line with favourable interest rates. Banca Ifis will match the amount provided by the EIB, bringing the total funding offered to Italian pharmacies to €200 million. The loan will be granted by Banca Credifarma, a Banca Ifis-controlled financial institution specialised in supporting the needs of pharmacies.

Of the €200 million total, at least 30% (over €60 million) will back female entrepreneurs in pharmacies meeting the following criteria: i) at least 51% owned by women; ii) managed by a woman; iii) implementing inclusive policies promoting female employment, exceeding the national sector average. A particular focus will be placed on pharmacies located in cohesion regions.

The agreement signed today is the sixth between the EIB and Banca Ifis, with the two organisations providing over €800 million to Italian small and medium companies since 2019. This is also the EIB’s first credit line to focus solely on the Italian pharmacy sector.

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. In the last five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment. Approximately half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower.

Banca Ifis

Banca Ifis is an Italian challenger bank providing specialty finance services for the real economy. Founded in 1983, it is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and has around 2 000 employees. Banca Ifis’ business model mainly focuses on three pillars: commercial and corporate banking services; acquisition and management of non-performing loan portfolios in the small tickets unsecured segment; and retail savings solutions with the Rendimax 20-year deposit account. Its 40-year presence on the market means that Banca Ifis can anticipate businesses’ needs, supporting them on a day-to-day basis with tailored financial solutions. Technological innovation research and ongoing digital transformation are enabling the bank to expand its range of products and services and to improve the quality and speed of service to businesses. It implements its sustainable business approach by seeking solutions promoting the environmental transition and inclusion.

To this end, Banca Ifis created the Kaleidos social impact lab to help spread of a more equitable, inclusive and supportive culture. Created under the auspices of Chairman Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, the initiative is backed by a proprietary social impact measurement model enabling Banca Ifis to measure positive impact inside and outside the company. In 2025, the bank successfully acquired illimity Bank in a public takeover and exchange offer that launched a new development phase in which Banca Ifis aims to consolidate its leadership in the Italian specialty finance market.