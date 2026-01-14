Framework loans for the public sector

Five key benefits
Attractive pricing
Attractive pricing, reflecting the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the market.
Long terms
Long financing terms that match the economic life of each project – which can sometimes exceed 30 years!
Bespoke financing
Loans can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination.
Project support
We offer expertise in the financial and technical aspects of preparing a project.
Signalling effect
The EIB’s financing is often seen as a quality stamp, helping the project attract additional investors.
Eligibility
Find out if financial support might be available to you
- Sovereign states
- National agencies, departments, institutions and ministries
- Regional or local authorities
- Public sector companies (e.g. utilities)
Investment costs (typically over a period of 3-5 years) of the different sub-projects of the investment programme. The EIB covers up to 50% of the programme’s costs, which usually start from €100 million. If the programme also benefits from EU Funds, EIB and EU finance cannot exceed 70% of the total project investment costs (with exceptions).
Find information on pricing, geographical availability and other terms. Depending on the project, it may also qualify for support under ours mandates or third party resources.
How to get support
Contact the EIB Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Project cycle
A project financed by EIB typically goes through seven major stages: proposal, appraisal, approval, signature, disbursement, monitoring/reporting and repayment.
