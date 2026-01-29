Faster, bigger, simpler
We invest in a pioneering Europe by supporting products, services, and technologies that bolster Europe’s digital leadership, strategic autonomy, secured access to critical raw materials, and research, development and innovation.
The EIB Group fosters the development of innovative medical products that are safe, effective, accessible, user-friendly and affordable for EU citizens.
Our priority areas include:
- Research, development and innovation: driving breakthroughs in medical science.
- Biotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, digital health and medical devices: supporting cutting-edge health solutions and the competitiveness of the EU Life Sciences sector.
- Research and development (R&D), clinical trials, regulatory and market access: ensuring new products reach the market efficiently.
- Digitalisation, AI and technology transfer: leveraging technology to enhance healthcare.
- Infrastructure: technology transfer and manufacturing capacity building.
- EU autonomy and security: strengthening the health products and technologies supply chains within the EU.
The EIB Group plans to mobilise €10 billion in investment for 2026-27 under BioTechEU. Leveraging support from the InvestEU guarantee and other sources, this initiative builds on our current life sciences venture debt portfolio, and will include corporate lending and other financial products. Find out more
The EIB Group facilitates access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.
Our priority areas include:
- Dual-use and military technologies: mechanical, electric, electronics and aviation technologies.
- Propellants and engines for space technologies: powering the future of space exploration.
- Advanced digital technologies: Cybersecurity, AI, IoT, Quantum and software for security and defence applications.
- Military/Space Equipment:
- Development and manufacturing of military equipment such as helicopters and drones for surveillance.
- Situation awareness and mapping.
- Radar systems, advanced optics, avionic systems.
- Traffic management, cybersecurity and satellite communication.
Space TechEU, a dedicated financing programme for the European space sector, is expected to include €500 million in EIB financing to strengthen Europe’s space sector. In partnership with the European Space Agency, the initiative aims to improve access to finance for small businesses and mid-caps in space and related industries. It will offer technical expertise, build market knowledge, and promote commercial financing among companies.
As part of the EIB Group’s action plan, we launched a new €400 million Housing TechEU initiative to boost innovation in the EU housing market. It will support mid-caps and large companies in developing advanced materials and new engineering solutions to make housing more affordable and sustainable.
The EIB Group is a key player in financing clean tech across Europe, driving innovation and supporting the entire value chain – from research to manufacturing in both public and private sectors.
Our support includes:
- All company sizes: from startups to large corporations.
- Green transition technologies: development and manufacturing of cutting-edge products like batteries and renewable energy systems.
- Low-carbon solutions: development and deployment of innovative technologies in energy-intensive industries.
- Industrial decarbonisation: transforming industrial processes with competitive, low-carbon ideas and products.
We have financed so far €4.25 billion under Cleantech TechEU, estimated to mobilise €18 billion additional investment in the sector. This includes:
- A top up with €1.5 billion of successful wind package, additional to the €5 billion the EIB rolled out last year.
- New guarantees for grid component manufacturers, amounting to €1.5 billion.
- €1.25 billion to support Power Purchase Agreements and boost financial resilience for cleantech startups.
The EIB Group is committed to advancing digital technology across Europe, focusing on key priority areas to drive innovation and growth.
Our priority areas include:
- Advanced semiconductors: cutting-edge components for modern electronics.
- Quantum technologies: revolutionary advancements in computing, communication and sensing.
- Artificial intelligence: smart solutions for various applications across industry verticals.
- Automotive innovations: software defined vehicle technologies, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving and connectivity.
- Robotics and automation: enhancing efficiency and productivity.
- Advanced manufacturing: innovative technologies enabling faster, more efficient, higher productivity, more sustainable, reliable, flexible and scalable production and logistics processes.
- Industry digitalisation: transforming industry verticals with digital solutions.
- Digital infrastructure: Building robust connectivity, computing and cloud systems.
The EIB Group is committed to promoting research excellence and investing in skills to enhance Europe's innovation potential.
Our priority areas include:
- Research centres and university campuses: building state-of-the-art facilities.
- Equipment: providing cutting-edge tools and technology.
- Research activities: financing excellent researchers to lead frontier research.
- Vocational education and training: preparing the workforce of tomorrow.
- Upskilling and reskilling programmes by corporates: acquiring new set of skills to drive the transition.
- Student and lifelong learning finance: making knowledge accessible and affordable.
