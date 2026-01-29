Who is eligible

TechEU will help unlock finance for a whole range of European companies, from startups, growth companies and scaleups to mature corporations.

Europe is a research and industrial powerhouse, with innovative companies, supercomputers and top-level research centres, as well as a vibrant ecosystem of startups and scaleups supporting economic growth and quality jobs. But companies in Europe can find it difficult to access the right capital across all stages of their development.

TechEU has been established to close this gap. It is powering up the innovation economy by providing finance for: