Sustainable energy and natural resources

16 November 2022

Climate change and environmental degradation constitute our main challenge for maintaining sustainable development.

The EIB is an important partner for the European Union in making its European Green Deal, the EU’s new growth strategy for a carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

Meeting the European Union’s climate and energy targets will require decarbonising much of the energy supply, while safeguarding our natural resources.

The EIB has been a central player in developing the offshore wind sector and in establishing a supply chain. We also support electricity network investments for transmission and distribution.

We also invest in projects that protect our natural resources and biodiversity, in particular in the areas of agriculture, forestry, oceans, water and waste management. We also help communities manage natural disasters and in their efforts to depollute their habitat.

Our impact

In 2025, we invested in projects in the European Union and beyond that will result in an estimated:

17.9 million households

powered with renewable energy

26.8 million people

with safer drinking water

9.2 million people

with improved sanitation services

6.9 million people

with reduced flood risk

Areas we focus on

Clean energy Natural resources Solid waste management

The EIB finances infrastructure projects that address climate change to provide a secure and sustainable supply of energy at affordable prices.

Examples of projects we support include renewable sources of energy, grids and storage, energy efficiency, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and breakthrough technologies, such as low-carbon hydrogen.

The Bank no longer considers new financing for unabated, fossil fuel energy projects, including gas.

Our support for energy  
Torresol Energy Investments S.A

Nature and biodiversity are essential for life. Natural resources generate approximately half of the world’s GDP. Biodiversity loss and the climate crisis go hand in hand.

The EIB ensures our projects enhance natural habitats and do not harm biodiversity. We work together with policymakers, companies and civil society to meet biodiversity challenges and increase investment in nature, ecosystem restoration and resilience.

Forestry and agriculture
©Mehdi-Thomas BOUTDARINE/ Unsplash

Forests are essential in the fight for climate action. They are major carbon stores and help increase resilience against some of the effects of climate change, such as soil erosion and increased flood risk. Our activities support the full forest value chain, including restoration of forests, afforestation and forest industries. We aim to protect and enhance biodiversity and ecosystem services, while fostering rural economic growth and employment.

  Our support for forestry  

Getty Images

Agriculture protects natural assets and uses them for our well-being. It is also the backbone for local entrepreneurship, employment and social development in many countries around the world. The EIB supports the rural economy to benefit entrepreneurs and society as a whole, promote environmental sustainability and lower agriculture’s CO2 emissions.

  Our support for agriculture  

Sustainable oceans and blue economy
Getty Images

Oceans and seas cover over 70% of the Earth's surface. They play a vital role for the planet’s climate and biodiversity. They also provide food, medicines, renewable energy and natural resources to billions of people around the globe.

Keeping our oceans healthy is crucial for sustainable development and the reduction of poverty. The EIB is investing in the sustainable blue economy and supports initiatives to reduce pollution and preserve this natural resource.

  Our support for oceans  

Drinking water and wastewater management
EIB

Population growth and a rapidly developing global economy, combined with the effects of climate change, will exacerbate the lack of access to water and sanitation for domestic uses. The same is true for droughts and floods that destroy people’s livelihoods.

With total financing of close to €79 billion since the beginning of the 1960s, the European Investment Bank is the largest lender to the global water sector. It has supported in total over 1 600 projects in the areas of water supply, wastewater treatment, coastal erosion and flood control.

  Our support for water  

Depollution
©CasarsaGuru/ Getty Images

The prevention against and limitation of pollution are key pillars of the EU environmental policy. We promote an integrated approach to tackle air, water and soil pollution, and we finance depollution projects.

We provide project promoters with clear requirements for preventing, reducing and, as far as possible, eliminating pollution arising from different activities during the entire project lifecycle, from design to decommissioning.

  Our Environmental and Social Standards Overview  

Emergency prevention, preparedness and response
Shutterstock

Natural disasters put human lives, ecosystems and economies at risk.

The EIB works on strengthening national and international governance on natural disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation, such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Our climate strategy promotes a risk management approach to increase the resilience of assets, communities and ecosystems related to EIB projects.

We also support post-disaster reconstruction projects, a critical opportunity to build back better - including through integrating disaster risk reduction into development measures.

Critical raw materials
Paul Alain Hunt via Unsplash

Critical raw materials are vital for the European Union’s prosperity and global competitiveness. They are crucial for Europe’s green and digital transition, and the European defence and aerospace sectors. However, access to these materials is restricted due to geographic and processing limitations. As the EU's lending arm, we are dedicated to enhancing the entire value chain to ensure a secure future.

  Our support for critical raw materials  

The rapid population growth, urbanisation and economic development over the last decades has led to an increase in the generation of solid waste across the world. Providing high-quality waste management services is crucial to safeguard public health and protect the environment, but also to support resource efficiency, climate change mitigation and job creation.

Our support for solid waste management  
Unsplash

In the spotlight

  • 2 February 2026

    Ancient roots, renewable future

    EIB Advisory helps Ústí nad Labem use a €43 million loan to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Climate Advisory services InvestEU Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 26 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Francesco Giuliano, teacher in Bologna

    Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. Discover his story and his vision for the future.

    Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 13 January 2026

    Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

    New affordable housing in Prague offers key workers stable rents, shorter commutes and a chance to live closer to the city they serve.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy savings Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Czechia European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 8 January 2026

    Locking up a big offender

    An innovative technology brings Greece closer to net-zero emissions

    Environment Climate Advisory services Decarbonisation Emissions Innovation Fund Greece European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 6 January 2026

    Our stories, our future: Adrien Paré, farmer in Normandy

    Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Discover Adrien’s story and his vision for the future.

    SMEs France European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Social and territorial cohesion
  • 18 December 2025

    Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

    Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

    Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 4 December 2025

    How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

    A new survey by the EIB Group finds that EU businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow.

    Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Renewable energy Economics Energy efficiency Climate action Emissions European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 21 November 2025

    On the Ground | A Woman Electrician? Yes!

    Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives.

    Diversity and gender Brazil Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Energy
  • 6 November 2025

    Swedish and Spanish companies drive plant-based food innovation

    The first pea protein plant in Sweden and a Spanish company’s quest to make more creative plant-based food

    Biotechnology Bioeconomy Environment Health and life sciences Food industry Circular economy Sustainability Spain Sweden European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Social infrastructure

