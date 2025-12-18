Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

ILUNION

Lucia Morón knows each shift at ILUNION’s industrial laundry in Seville has a double impact. “Every towel, every sheet we wash represents not just clean linen, but an opportunity for people like me to build a future,” she says. One of the 40% of ILUNION's employees with a disability, Lucia embodies ILUNION’s commitment to social impact through inclusive employment and running a good business.

“Working here means being part of something bigger – a company that values its people and the environment,” she says.

But running a laundry company comes with high energy and water demands. To reconcile those needs with its environmental commitment, ILUNION partnered with the European Investment Bank to finance up to €60 million of energy-efficiency refurbishments across its industrial laundries and buildings in 2024. In 2025, EIB Advisory provided technical support, designing energy efficiency audits and a comprehensive water efficiency and recycling strategy for the company’s laundry facilities.

“If we want to stay true to our values, we need to find smarter, greener ways to operate,” says Ana López de San Román, ILUNION’s sustainability, ethics and alliances director. “Reducing energy and water use isn’t just good for the planet – it makes our business stronger and more resilient.”