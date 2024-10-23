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ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2024 : € 20,000,000
21/11/2024 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Spain: EIB and ILUNION sign €60 million green loan for energy efficiency investments
Related story
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2024
20230060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
GRUPO ILUNION SL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's investments in energy efficiency refurbishments in industrial laundries and buildings.

The aim is to reduce energy consumption in industrial laundries and improve energy performance in renovated buildings mainly through major renovations implementing several energy efficiency measures. The project will also contribute to climate action mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU Annex II objective of supporting the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities.


As this operation focusses on energy efficiency ("EE") the underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives, as the whole operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.


The implementation of the EE projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plan that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emissions' abatement. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".


In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions (approximately 57% of the total investment cost).


The operation meets an existing demand for energy efficient investments in the hotels and laundry sector in Spain. The Project tackles multiple market failures. EE projects, through energy savings, reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, and enhance comfort and air quality in buildings.

Grupo Ilunion (the "Promoter") is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. In addition, EIB trough the InvestEU Advisory Hub's Technical Assistance is providing specific technical assistant for the preparation and monitoring of the energy efficiency investments in industrial laundries. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with excellent economic rate of return and social broader benefit.


The Bank will support the Promoter with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project and the Promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial financiers.


The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to energy efficiency and thus reduce CO2 and air pollution emissions. Part of the energy efficiency investments will take place in existing industrial laundries without any significant impact on capacity or current operation. The investments related to energy efficiency renovations will be implemented in existing buildings and (if any) only minor negative environmental impacts (noise, dust) might be expected, impacts usually mitigated by proper works management. Therefore it is most likely that none of the projects will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The EIB will nevertheless review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, as well as the compliance with applicable EU environmental legislation.

As a private company the promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 October 2024
21 November 2024
Related documents
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Related projects
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and ILUNION sign €60 million green loan for energy efficiency investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227152531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230060
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Other links
Summary sheet
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Data sheet
ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Related press
Spain: EIB and ILUNION sign €60 million green loan for energy efficiency investments
Related story
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and ILUNION sign €60 million green loan for energy efficiency investments
Related story
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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