ILUNION SOCIAL COMPANY INVESTMENTS II

The project is in line with the InvestEU Annex II objective of supporting the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities.





As this operation focusses on energy efficiency ("EE") the underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives, as the whole operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.





The implementation of the EE projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plan that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emissions' abatement. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".





In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions (approximately 57% of the total investment cost).





The operation meets an existing demand for energy efficient investments in the hotels and laundry sector in Spain. The Project tackles multiple market failures. EE projects, through energy savings, reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, and enhance comfort and air quality in buildings.

Grupo Ilunion (the "Promoter") is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. In addition, EIB trough the InvestEU Advisory Hub's Technical Assistance is providing specific technical assistant for the preparation and monitoring of the energy efficiency investments in industrial laundries. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with excellent economic rate of return and social broader benefit.





The Bank will support the Promoter with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which better mirror the economic life of its investments. In addition, the EIB loan will provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project and the Promoter, which expects to speed up the crowding-in of other commercial financiers.





The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.