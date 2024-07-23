Search En menu en ClientConnect
Investigating fraud and misconduct

The Investigations Division provides the EIB Group with the capacity to investigate independently, professionally and objectively allegations of fraud and misconduct involving EIB Group financed activities and/or members of governing bodies or staff. It is the sole office mandated to investigate fraud and misconduct within the EIB Group.

In addition to its primary mission of conducting investigations, the division also carries out proactive fraud detection, launches exclusion proceedings for entities engaged in prohibited conduct, provides advice on anti-fraud policies and procedures and raises awareness on fraud related issues to stakeholders inside and outside the EIB Group.

How to report fraud and misconduct

The Investigations Division can receive all allegations of Prohibited Conduct as defined in the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy as well as breaches of the EIB Group Dignity at Work Policy and the EIB Group Code of Conduct.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Investigations Division immediately. All allegations are treated by the EIB Group as strictly confidential and may be made anonymously.

You can contact the Investigations Division:

  • By email to investigations@eib.org or
  • By letter to the Head of the Fraud Investigations Division, European Investment Bank, 100 Bd. Konrad Adenauer, L-2950 Luxembourg.

When contacting the Investigations Division please include the following:

  • what alleged wrongdoing is being reported
  • where and when it happened (dates and times if available)
  • who the perpetrator(s) is (are)
  • how the individual or firm/organisation committed the alleged wrongdoing
  • why the activity was improper

In line with the EIB Group Whistleblowing Policy, whistleblowers can also report through an external platform, providing an additional layer of identity protection.

Reporting platform  

Alternatively, allegations can be submitted directly to:

Allegations of Prohibited Conduct under the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy can also be submitted to the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) or the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

Key policies

  • 23 July 2024

    Investigations Activity Report 2023

    The 2023 Investigations Activity Report highlights our commitment to integrity and transparency in all our activities.

  • 5 August 2021

    EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy

    This document sets forth the policy of the EIB Group in preventing and deterring corruption, fraud, collusion, coercion, obstruction, theft at EIB Group premises, misuse of EIB Group resources or assets, money laundering and terrorist financing (jointly “Prohibited Conduct”) in its activities.

  • 19 June 2019

    EIB Group Dignity at Work Policy

    The EIB Group Dignity at Work Policy aims to ensure a working environment in which staff is treated with dignity and respect and establishes the procedures for dealing with all forms of harassment in the workplace.

  • 3 February 2023

    EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct

    The EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour and is to be read in conjunction with the Staff Regulations.

  • 24 November 2021

    European Investment Bank Group Whistleblowing Policy

    The European Investment Bank Group Whistleblowing Policy sets out the internal rules on whistleblowing concerning misconduct affecting the EIB Group.

  • 8 November 2013

    Investigation Procedures

    This document sets out the “Procedures for the Conduct of Investigations” by the Fraud Investigations Division of the Inspectorate General of the European Investment Bank Group.

    IFI Anti Corruption Task Force Uniform Framework

    Framework for preventing and combating fraud and corruption in the activities and operations of the IFIs.

