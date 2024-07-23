Investigating fraud and misconduct

The Investigations Division provides the EIB Group with the capacity to investigate independently, professionally and objectively allegations of fraud and misconduct involving EIB Group financed activities and/or members of governing bodies or staff. It is the sole office mandated to investigate fraud and misconduct within the EIB Group.
In addition to its primary mission of conducting investigations, the division also carries out proactive fraud detection, launches exclusion proceedings for entities engaged in prohibited conduct, provides advice on anti-fraud policies and procedures and raises awareness on fraud related issues to stakeholders inside and outside the EIB Group.
How to report fraud and misconduct
Alternatively, allegations can be submitted directly to:
- the Inspector General (for prohibited conduct issues),
- the Group Chief Compliance Officer (for other forms of misconduct/alleged breaches of the EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct) or
- the Head of Personnel (for harassment issues).
Allegations of Prohibited Conduct under the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy can also be submitted to the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) or the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).
Key policies
Investigations Activity Report 2023
The 2023 Investigations Activity Report highlights our commitment to integrity and transparency in all our activities.
EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy
This document sets forth the policy of the EIB Group in preventing and deterring corruption, fraud, collusion, coercion, obstruction, theft at EIB Group premises, misuse of EIB Group resources or assets, money laundering and terrorist financing (jointly “Prohibited Conduct”) in its activities.
EIB Group Dignity at Work Policy
The EIB Group Dignity at Work Policy aims to ensure a working environment in which staff is treated with dignity and respect and establishes the procedures for dealing with all forms of harassment in the workplace.
EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct
The EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour and is to be read in conjunction with the Staff Regulations.
European Investment Bank Group Whistleblowing Policy
The European Investment Bank Group Whistleblowing Policy sets out the internal rules on whistleblowing concerning misconduct affecting the EIB Group.
Investigation Procedures
This document sets out the “Procedures for the Conduct of Investigations” by the Fraud Investigations Division of the Inspectorate General of the European Investment Bank Group.
IFI Anti Corruption Task Force Uniform Framework
Framework for preventing and combating fraud and corruption in the activities and operations of the IFIs.
