Investigating fraud and misconduct

The Investigations Division provides the EIB Group with the capacity to investigate independently, professionally and objectively allegations of fraud and misconduct involving EIB Group financed activities and/or members of governing bodies or staff. It is the sole office mandated to investigate fraud and misconduct within the EIB Group.

In addition to its primary mission of conducting investigations, the division also carries out proactive fraud detection, launches exclusion proceedings for entities engaged in prohibited conduct, provides advice on anti-fraud policies and procedures and raises awareness on fraud related issues to stakeholders inside and outside the EIB Group.