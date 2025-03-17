Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Governance and structure

Governance concerns the decision-making structure, processes and associated controls of the European Investment Bank (EIB). As the EIB is both an EU body and a bank, it is governed by both public and corporate governance principles.

The overall governance and operational structure of the EIB is composed of: 

Shareholders

The shareholders of the EIB are the 27 Member States of the European Union.

Statutory bodies

The EIB’s statutory bodies are responsible for the strategic decisions and management of the Bank.

Control and evaluation

Controls guarantee the integrity and soundness of the Bank’s operations.

Organisation structure

Working in multidisciplinary teams, the Directorates and Departments prepare and implement the decisions of the Bank's management.

Featured publications

17 March 2025

Statute and other treaty provisions

This publication contains the Statute of the European Investment Bank (EIB) as well as various provisions relating to the EIB taken from the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) and from Protocols 6, 7 and 28 annexed to these Treaties.

30 January 2025

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
21 July 2025

EIB Group Corporate Governance Report for 2024

The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2024, which comprises data on the Bank’s governance and shareholding structure as of 31 December 2024.

Stay up to date

News