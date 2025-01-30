Description
People and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future. Investments that improve lives. Investments that reinforce security and offer new opportunities. In 2024, the EIB Group unveiled a Strategic Roadmap that does just that. Organised around our core strategic priorities, we aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, and support regional cohesion and social infrastructure. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. They are aligned with the agenda of Europe’s leaders on competitiveness, strategic autonomy and economic security. Our work in these areas contributes to a strong voice for Europe around the world and helps tackle today’s geopolitical challenges. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
All publications in this series
- Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
- EIB Group Activity Report 2023
- European Investment Bank Group Activity Report 2022
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2021
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2020
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2019
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2018
- European Investment Bank Activity Report 2017
- 2016 Activity Report
- 2015 Activity Report
- 2014 Activity Report
- Activity Report 2013
- Activity Report 2012
- Activity Report 2011
- Annual Report 2010 – "Activity" volume
- Annual Report 2009 – "Activity" volume
- Activity Report 2008
- Activity Report 2007
- Activity Report 2006
- Activity Report 2005
- Activity Report 2004
- Investment Facility - Annual Report 2003
- Activity Report 2002
- Activity Report 2001
- Activity Report 2000
- Annual Report 1999
- Annual Report 1998
- Annual Report 1997
- Annual Report 1996
- Annual Report 1995
- Annual Report 1994
- Annual Report 1993
- Annual Report 1992
- Annual Report 1991
- Annual Report 1990
- Annual Report 1989
- Annual Report 1988
- Annual Report 1987
- Annual Report 1986
- Annual Report 1985
- Annual Report 1984
- Annual Report 1983
- Annual Report 1982
- Annual Report 1981
- Annual Report 1980
- Annual Report 1979
- Annual Report 1978
- Annual Report 1977
- Annual Report 1976
- Annual Report 1975
- Annual Report 1974
- Annual Report 1973
- Annual Report 1972
- Annual Report 1971
- Annual Report 1970
- Annual Report 1969
- Annual Report 1968
- Annual Report 1967
- Annual Report 1966
- Annual Report 1965
- Annual Report 1964
- Annual Report 1963
- Annual Report 1962
- Annual Report 1961
- Annual Report 1960
- Annual Report 1959
- Annual Report 1958