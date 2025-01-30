Description

People and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future. Investments that improve lives. Investments that reinforce security and offer new opportunities. In 2024, the EIB Group unveiled a Strategic Roadmap that does just that. Organised around our core strategic priorities, we aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, and support regional cohesion and social infrastructure. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. They are aligned with the agenda of Europe’s leaders on competitiveness, strategic autonomy and economic security. Our work in these areas contributes to a strong voice for Europe around the world and helps tackle today’s geopolitical challenges. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.