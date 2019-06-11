Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
The European Investment Bank is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world.
- In the 2018 HIGHLIGHTS you can read about the lending volume and investment in each EU country.
- President Werner Hoyer lays out the STRATEGY and the thinking behind the EIB’s activity in 2018.
- Three additional sections focus on key aspects of our goals: JOBS AND GROWTH, SUSTAINABILITY and GENDER EQUALITY.
We draw a narrative from the source of the finance – an individual investor– through the process of bond issuance and lending, until the final beneficiary. You’ll meet the woman in Croatia whose job as an engineer was created by that complex mechanism and the inspirational microfinance leader making such a vital difference on the ground in Senegal. You’ll find a range of projects, each of which contributes to the security or advancement of women from India to Ireland. Underlying all this is our ambition to tell you about the EIB’s sustainable approach to creating opportunity for EU citizens and for people in developing countries.
