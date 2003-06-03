  • Publication information

    3 Jun 2003

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Part of the series :

Description

The Activity and Corporate Responsibility Report presenting the EIB Group's activity over the past year and future prospects.

Contents:

  • Message from the President
  • Operational background and overview 2002
  • The Corporate Operational Plan 2003-2005
  • EIB Group activity in 2002
    • Fostering balanced development throughout the Union
    • The “Innovation 2000 Initiative“
    • Protecting the environment
    • Preparing the future Member States of the Union
    • The new Euro-Mediterranean financial partnership
    • Cooperation with other partner countries
    • EIB Group support for SMEs
    • Financing Trans-European Networks
  • A top-flight financial intermediary
    • Activity on the capital markets
    • Capital market activities in Accession Country currencies
    • Cooperation with the banking sector
  • EIB Group administration and staff
    • A partner to the European institutions in touch with civil society
    • EIB Governing Bodies
    • The Management Committee of the EIB
    • EIB Organisation Chart
    • EIF Governing Bodies and Structure
    • EIB Group administration and staff
    • EIB Group: summarised balance sheet
    • Results for the year and Risk Management
    • The EIB prepares for its expansion
  • Projects eligible for financing by the EIB Group
  • EIB Group addresses